NM.jpeg

North Moore's Justis Dorsett (4) is congratulated by teammates Elliott Furr (28) and Isaiah Maness (51) after one of his eight touchdowns in the regular season finale against Chatham Central on Thursday. North Moore will play at East Surry in the football state playoffs on Friday.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Football season continues on for the North Moore and Pinecrest football teams as both teams were seeded in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs that will begin this week.

North Moore makes its first appearance in the football playoffs since 2016. The Mustangs are the No. 7 seed in the 1AA West and will go to No. 2-seeded East Surry on Friday.

The Mustangs (4-3) were one of three Yadkin Valley Conference teams in the playoff field. East Surry (6-1) had an impressive run through the regular season, with the one loss coming to 2A powerhouse Reidsville.

Yurk.jpeg

Pinecrest's Jeff Yurk (15) holds up his hands to signal a made field goal against Richmond early in the season. Pinecrest plays at Apex Friendship in the first round of the 4AA East state playoffs on Friday.

Pinecrest stretches out its playoff appearance streak to five years in a row and will play at top-seeded Apex Friendship in the 4AA East on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Pinecrest Patriots (5-2) were one of four teams from the Sandhills Athletic Conference to make the playoffs, and were the only team to play all eight conference opponents. Apex Friendship (7-0) won the South Wake Conference.

Kickoff for Pinecrest’s game is at 6:30 p.m. and North Moore will kick off at 7 p.m.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days