Two Moore County football teams are in the field for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs that begin next week.
North Moore claimed the top 1A seed out of the Mid-Carolina Conference and was seeded third in the 1A East bracket. Due to a number of teams opting out of the playoffs at the 1A level, the Mustangs will start their playoff run next week at home after receiving a first-round bye.
North Moore’s second-round opponent will be the winner between No. 14 Gates County and No. 19 North Duplin.
Pinecrest was the third at-large team placed in the 4A East bracket and it will get a rematch of its season opener with Rolesville coming to Southern Pines Friday in the first round. The No. 13-seeded Patriots defeated No. 20 Rolesville, 40-36, on the road in Week 1 as the team started the season 3-0.
The winner of this matchup get the winner of No. 4 New Bern and No. 29 Wakefield in the second round.
