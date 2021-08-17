When Rick Handchen moved from New Jersey to the Pinehurst area in 2017, in the back of his mind he hoped that a coaching position at a local high school would open up for him.
Little did he know the one that he is stepping into would be the opportunity he would get. Handchen was approved last week by the Moore County Schools Board of Education as the new head golf coach at Pinecrest for the boys and girls teams.
Hanchen takes over for Lynne Beechler, who retired after this past season.
“It’s a great honor for me with Coach (Jeff) Hewitt and Principal Stefanie Phillips to giving me the opportunity,” Handchen said. “When I moved here, I was looking for some coaching positions. This is ideal. Pinecrest is not far from my house.”
Pinecrest has been a familiar place for Handchen since moving here as his wife, Crystal, coached cheerleading at the school before passing away in April.
“To coach there, especially after my wife coached the cheerleaders, it means a lot. It’s hard to put into words,” he said. “It’s a great honor to be given the opportunity to coach here.”
Handchen brings a wealth of golfing experience to the head of the program. A collegiate golfer at Elon in the 1980s, Handchen also served as the golf coach at Point Pleasant Beach High School and Brick Memorial High School before retiring in 2017.
The golf program he takes over now has produced 10 combined state titles for the boys and girls teams, as well as seven individual state titles. The boys team claimed the 4A state title this past season on Pinehurst No. 2, with senior Jackson Van Paris also earning the individual title.
“Our golf teams, we did not have the talent the kids have here,” Handchen said of his teams in New Jersey. “It will be a pleasant experience to coach boys and girls with this much talent.”
After graduating from Elon in 1982, Handchen worked for a year as an assistant golf professional.
Handchen has been a member of Pinehurst Country Club since 2000.
“I’m hoping that we can continue the tradition of winning championships,” he said. “That’s my goal and I’m sure it’s the boys and girls at Pinecrest’s goal to win championships.”