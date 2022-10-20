All three Moore County volleyball teams will be at home to open the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs that start Saturday. This is the second year in a row that all three teams host a playoff game.
Pinecrest is the No. 3 seed in the 4A East, and comes into the match on a 14-match win streak. The Patriots (22-2) host Panther Creek (7-12) at 2 p.m. in the first round. The Catamounts finished sixth in the Southwest Wake Conference, and have won their last two matches. The winner faces either Southern Alamance or New Hanover in the second round that will be played Tuesday.
Union Pines claimed the top 3A seed out of the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and opens against former conference foe Triton Saturday at 1 p.m. The Vikings (15-9) finished second in the regular season and conference tournament and are a No. 9 seed in the 3A East. The Hawks (15-11) finished fourth in the All-American 3A/4A Conference. The winner faces the winner of Carboro and Jacksonville in the second round.
North Moore (12-13) is the No. 9 seed in the 1A East, and faces off with North Edgecombe Saturday at a time TBD. The Mustangs finished as the top 1A team out of the Mid-Carolina Conference, and third overall in the conference. The Warriors (10-8) took fourth in the Tar Roanoke Conference. The winner faces off with either Cape Hatteras or Gates County in the second round.