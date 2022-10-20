1E806547-DEA2-4766-9D51-AB53742D0DD3.JPEG

Volleyball teams from North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines will host first-round state playoff game Saturday.

All three Moore County volleyball teams will be at home to open the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs that start Saturday. This is the second year in a row that all three teams host a playoff game.

Pinecrest is the No. 3 seed in the 4A East, and comes into the match on a 14-match win streak. The Patriots (22-2) host Panther Creek (7-12) at 2 p.m. in the first round. The Catamounts finished sixth in the Southwest Wake Conference, and have won their last two matches. The winner faces either Southern Alamance or New Hanover in the second round that will be played Tuesday.

