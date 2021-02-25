Pinecrest advances 03.jpg

The Pinecrest Patriots run off the floor after they defeated Southeast Raleigh Tuesday in the state playoffs.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Holding off another late rally, the Pinecrest boys basketball team advanced to the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs with a 68-67 win over Rolesville at home.

The fourth-seeded Patriots (14-1) will host No. 8 Lumberton for the third time this season on Saturday at 6 p.m. Pinecrest won both meetings, 45-42 on Jan. 2 and 67-52 a week ago in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

This will be the second year in a row that Lumberton and Pinecrest met in the state playoffs. Last season, Lumberton defeated Pinecrest, 66-47, in the 4A East regional final.

To get to the matchup with the conference foe, Pinecrest held off a ferocious comeback from 12th-seeded Rolesville. The Rams entered the fourth quarter down 54-39 and had a chance late to force overtime.

The Pinecrest girls basketball team lost at top-seeded Ashley on Thursday, 58-40, in Wilmington to end its season at 10-6.

