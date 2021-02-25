Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. Cooler. High 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.