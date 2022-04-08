Sometimes a refresher on the basics of a sport can help a team build back up to a better version of themselves.
That’s what the Pinecrest boys lacrosse looked for during a conference game against Cape Fear at home Thursday.
The lightning quick offense from the Patriots was slowed down, and a premium was put on their passing game. A fourth-quarter barrage thanks to the meticulous offense leaving open cutters led the way for a 12-2 win.
Simplifying the game was the call after a 15-3 loss at Holly Springs a day prior.
“It was a big wakeup call to what we needed to do as a team. We just came together today before the game and just talked about it like, ‘You need to play as a team,’” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “That’s kind of why we slowed down and played a little monotonous at the beginning.”
The slow start produced three goals in the first period and five goals at halftime to take a 5-2 lead into the break.
Sophomore Weston Thomson scored a pair of goals in the first half.
A quiet third quarter with one goal coming from sophomore Gavin Laton for Pinecrest (8-0, 5-2) had the laad at 6-2 entering the final period.
Then the floodgates opened up.
“I feel like they needed a leader,” junior Ben Wolfe said. “Just standing there waiting for something to happen isn’t going to happen. Coaches said to do something and I made sure I put all my effort in to do it.”
Wolfe had scored a goal in the first period, and then exploded for three goals in the fourth. Helping assist on some of Wolfe’s scores and many other goals in the win was senior Chris Kaufman.
“Me and Chris have been playing together since sixth grade. He’s one of my best friends and we have this really strong bond that helps us achieve as many goals as we can,” Wolfe said. “We both know each other’s playing styles and it makes it a lot easier for us to predict how we are going to play and what we are going to do during the game.”
Part of Brad Thomson’s pregame teamwork speech was looking for a need to share the ball more. Kaufman exemplified what the coach was talking about, and was rewarded with a goal on an Wolfe assist midway through the fourth to make it a 10-2 game.
“Chris has stepped up and is a very generous player who looks to feed. We need more of that. Yes, there is a time when you need to be selfish and it's a better chance for you to shoot at that moment, but you have to always be looking for someone who has a better opportunity,” Thomson said. “If you are known to most of your teammates, your teammates are going to pay it back.”
Emilio Najm scored two goals and Weston Thomson scored three goals in total. Bryant Harris also added a goal in the first half.
With a busy three-games in four days stretch next week, the Patriots are continuing to work on the basics in conference games to prepare for the challenges in non-conference play that is sprinkled throughout the schedule.
“That’s kind of been our goal with all of these conference games is to use them as a dry run to execute what we need to execute to prepare for these bigger games,” Thomson said.
Pinecrest hosts Terry Sanford Monday.
Girls Work on Chemistry in Rout
Even in the midst of a lopsided win, the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team had moments of frustration.
Taking on first-year program Cape Fear, there were times of sloppy play, even though the score was never in danger for the 27-2 home conference win for the Patriots Thursday.
“We tend to play down and this is a very new program. I’m trying to get these girls to command the field at varying different skill levels,” Pinecrest coach Cameron Vestermark said. “It’s a challenge to take care of the business by getting groundballs correctly.”
A total of 14 players scored a goal for the Patriots (5-2, 4-0) in the win, including nine players with a multi-goal game.
“There were some good things. They transition the ball really well. They were moving it up the field really well together. They distributed the ball very well and unselfishly tried to help each other succeed and that’s the ultimate goal of this whole thing,” Vestermark said. “A lot of the younger players gained a little bit more confidence and that’s what they are lacking. Some of these that are unsure and are new lacrosse players, they’re gaining experience and that’s what I like to see. I like to see them getting assists and getting an opportunity to drive and get success from all the work they put in practice.”
A lot of younger players both in age, but also skill level were able to use the game to get more comfortable with the offense as well as attacking the goal.
Pinecrest built up a 19-1 lead at halftime, and then slowed the pace in the second half to fine-tune the offense.
Seniors Haley Adamo, Kaylee Akerlund and Brielyn Wilson each scored three goals, along with junior Chloe Baker. Two goals apiece came from senior Julianna Schultz, sophomore Allie Hirst, senior Ava Younts, junior Mya Hausauer and junior Karsen Corbett.
Pinecrest hosts Terry Sanford Monday in a meeting of the top two teams in the conference.
“I want to see our experience rise up and I want us to set the tempo and not give up,” Vestermark said. “Sometimes we do half of that, where the first half we are all over the place and the second half we are ready to go.”
Terry Sanford Girls Turn Back Vikings
The Terry Sanford girls lacrosse team defeated Union Pines, 21-10, in Cameron Thursday night.
Sophomore Janie Spicer and freshman Arianna Cline each had four goals for the Vikings. Freshman Madelyn Telemeco assisted on four goals.
The Union Pines boys lacrosse team lost 13-7 to Terry Sanford.
Vikings Girls Soccer Rebounds
A non-conference win for the Union Pines girls soccer team helped the team rebound from a loss earlier this year. Two late goals from freshman Taryn Pekala helped the Vikings win 4-3 over Terry Sanford at home Thursday.
The Vikings trailed 1-0 at the break and were down 3-1 nearing the midway point of the second half.
Lexi Robbins scored a goal to make it 3-2 on a penalty kick with more than 11 minutes to go. Pekala scored the tying goal with 7:35 on the clock and added the game-winning score with 4:49 left.
Robbins assisted on two goals and Eva Reinhardt and Taylor Leach added an assist each. Gianna Silvestri scored the first goal of the game for Union Pines.
