Pinecrest vs Union Pines High School Lacrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest’s Sophie Bayless (18) puts a shot on goal being protected by Union Pines’ Izzy Bonillo.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

Coming off losses earlier this week, both Pinecrest lacrosse teams picked up wins at home over rival Union Pines on senior night.

The Pinecrest boys lacrosse team stayed undefeated in conference play with a 15-1 win over Union Pines by scoring 15 unanswered goals.

Pinecrest vs Union Pines High School Lacrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest’s Weston Thomson fends off a Union Pines player for a groundball at home Thursday in the first varsity meeting for the two schools in lacrosse.

Union Pines struck first with a goal from Michael Strohacker on an assist from Aidyn Rombalski. Then the Patriots (10-3, 7-0) flexed their muscles.

The win comes after taking a 6-5 loss on Wednesday at home against Apex in non-conference action.

Pinecrest hosts Jordan Tuesday. Union Pines hosts Rolesville Monday.

In the girls game, Pinecrest rebounded from its first conference loss with a 17-5 win over Union Pines at home.

Pinecrest vs Union Pines High School Lacrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Union Pines’ Janie Spicer and Pinecrest’s Haley Adamo prepare for a draw in the conference matchup between the rivals in lacrosse Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore Janie Spicer and freshman Madelyn Telemeco scored two goals apiece for the Vikings. Freshman Stella McCullough forced three turnovers in the loss.

Pinecrest (6-3, 5-1) and Union Pines (5-5, 4-3) play again Wednesday in Cameron.

Vikings Shutout Scots

The Union Pines girls soccer team picked up a 7-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Scotland at home Thursday.

Seniors Gianna Silvestri and Lexi Robbins scored two goals apiece, while Eva Reinhardt, Taylor Leach and Jeanna Bonds each added one goal.

Robbins assisted on three of the scores and Silvestri assisted on two goals.

Union Pines (9-3-1, 6-1 Sandhills) hosts Southern Lee Tuesday.

Union Pines Baseball Falls Short to Southern Lee

The Union Pines baseball team was swept in the Sandhills Athletic Conference series with Southern Lee after a 5-4 loss on the road Thursday.

The Vikings (7-10, 3-7 Sandhills) led 3-0 in the third inning, before the Cavaliers scored two runs in both the bottom of the third and bottom of the fifth innings to retake the lead.

Chance Purvis struck out seven batters in his six innings pitched. He also had a triple and an RBI in the game. Trevor Hilburn had two RBIs.

The Vikings play in the Chatham Central Easter Tournament next week.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

