To get control of its own destiny, the Pinecrest football team had to control a team that hadn't been unended by any opponent this season with a running back that no defense had successfully limited all season.
The Patriots quickly sent a message that Lee County was unable to respond to at home Friday night. Another game for Pinecrest where it seemed to control all three facets of the game ended with a jubilant post game huddle where first-year coach Nick Eddins boisterously exclaimed, “You guys are now in control of your own destiny,” after a 40-23 Sandhills Athletic Conference road win to take sole possession of the conference lead.
But just because Pinecrest (5-2, 3-0 Sandhills) defeated Lee County (6-1, 2-1 Sandhills) to take command in the standings, a sense of maturity isn’t letting the Patriots get too far ahead of themselves.
“We have it right now. We are on top, but we can’t have big heads and everything. We’ve got to stay humble,” running back Zymire Spencer said. “We’ve got to keep up the good work, never give up and stay humble.”
Spencer led the ball carriers for a second straight game as he served as the starting running back for Pinecrest with the season opening starter Nahjiir Seagraves still nursing an injury.
Under the bright lights in a major conference matchup, Spencer played well beyond his experience.
“He don’t know he’s a sophomore,” Eddins said. “He does a great job over and over again. He’s getting better with repetition. With Nahjiir slowly coming back, Zymire is taking advantage of these reps. That was a big play for us on that fourth down.”
Off to a slow start with 24 yards through his first six carries, on fourth down on the fringe of field goal range late in the first quarter, Spencer’s number was called, taking the handoff and going around left end, and clearing the Lee County defense for a 31-yard touchdown to put Pinecrest up 13-0.
“I got momentum. I felt it. I just knew that they couldn’t stop me. I’ve got to do what I can do,” Spencer said. “I knew I had to come into the game, run hard and do what I could do to help my team. They’re a good team so we had to play hard. Thanks to my offensive line and the coaches who worked really hard to get here.”
Rushing for a game-high 125 yards, Spencer was the running back that shined on the field at Lee County. Spencer’s defensive teammates limited Bradley Brown — the second-leading rusher in the state coming into the contest — to his lowest rushing total of the season with 111 yards and kept the elusive Yellow Jacket junior out of the end zone for the first time since Lee County’s loss in the playoffs last season.
The game plan by the Pinecrest defense was executed to perfection. With focuses on clogging running lanes for Brown, and the secondary sniffing out screen plays that the Yellow Jackets run with regularity, Pinecrest’s defense also forced two turnovers in the win.
“Up front I feel like we controlled the line of scrimmage,” Eddins said. “They stayed in their gaps and dominated on their gaps and did a great job of controlling the running back that nobody else has been able to control.”
For the last 14 quarters, starting with the second half against Grimsley, the Patriots’ defense has seemed to turn the corner, and Friday’s outing showed what they are capable of.
“That was definitely a curve for us, but we look back on that as a big learning point and we just improved a lot from that back then,” senior defensive lineman Yasaya Moler said. “We’ve improved a lot and we’re only going to get better from there.”
Moler jumped on a fumble that was coughed up by Brown late in the second quarter with Lee County driving. A major shift in the game followed.
“That kind of changed the momentum because they were kind of pushing downfield. Once we got the ball back, it changed momentum a lot,” Moler said.
The fumble turned around for seven points for Pinecrest two plays later when junior quarterback Mason Konen tossed a ball over the middle that was tipped up in the air by a Lee County defender into the hands of Eli Melton, who scored on the 64-yard touchdown, building up a 27-3 lead for Pinecrest.
Lee County scored its first touchdown on the following drive, a 33-yard pass from quarterback Mark Schlesinger to Jayden Hill. Pinecrest took a 27-10 lead into halftime.
Pinecrest junior linebacker Jadin Baptist spoiled Lee County marching down the field to open the second half with an interception, and the offense scored more points off that turnover with a Will Miller 20-yard field goal.
While in control, up 30-10 midway through the third quarter, Pinecrest saw a chance to gamble, and it paid off. Facing a fourth-and-24 situation, Pinecrest implemented a trick play against an aggressive Lee County special teams unit looking to block a punt with Pinecrest deep in its own territory. A direct snap to the upback, Jaylin Morgan, was quickly floated over the line of scrimmage to a streaking Wade Harris to beat the lone Yellow Jacket in his way for a 67-yard touchdown.
“They rush really hard. We saw it last night and they did it on film. It was something we had in our pocket that we felt like if we had guts enough to call it,” Eddins said. “You’ve got to be backed up and have guts to call that because you’re going to put your defense in a tough situation if it doesn’t work. Lucky for us, it worked.”
The touchdown was Morgan’s third as Pinecrest continued to put him in unique scoring positions. The first score of the game came through Morgan scoring from two yards out on the team’s power run formation where the ball is directly snapped to him from the center. Out of that same formation in the second quarter, Morgan connected with Brandyn Hackett on a shuffle pass for a five-yard touchdown pass.
The trick play off the punt made the lead to its largest of the night with Pinecrest up 37-10 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter
Konen made his return to the lineup and completed 11 passes for 261 yards and the one touchdown.
Also making a return was Seagraves. After going down with a foot injury in the loss to Grimsley, the senior came back, and continued to run through defenders, finishing with 42 yards rushing. With his younger running mate having built confidence, the depth at running back for the Patriots only gets deeper with Seagraves’ return.
“It’s a dynamic duo,” Spencer said.
The three-game stretch to end the regular season starts with a home game next week for homecoming against Scotland, are what separates the Patriots from the school’s first football conference title. Three weeks of controlling what they can control.
“Just the continued focus they’ve had since Jan. 18. I walked in the door and started talking about this stuff. I saw every eye looking at me and it was continued focus and hard work over and over again,” Eddins said.
