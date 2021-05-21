Outgoing Pinecrest basketball coach Ben Snyder said the foundation was set for seniors Ian Blue, Bradlee Haskell and Sam Stoltz when they entered the program four years ago. Then they helped take the program to new heights.
After 83 wins, and deep runs in the state playoffs over the last two seasons, the trio has no doubt of the mark they have left on the program.
“They’ve meant everything to the culture here at Pinecrest. They’ve left their legacy on Pinecrest basketball,” Snyder said. “They put Pinecrest on the map as a state contender every year.”
The legacy was further fortified as all three signed together to play college basketball next season recognized by a signing ceremony Friday at the school. Blue signed with William Peace University, Haskell with UNC Pembroke and Stoltz with Sandhills Community College.
“We’re all really close friends so it feels really good that I’m going to college and my friends are going to college to play basketball too,” Blue said.
Snyder said that with these three seniors, practice never lacked intensity and effort because they held their teammates accountable. And the work these three put in went much further than the practices after school and team workouts in the offseason.
“All three are gym rats and great kids. All three love to compete. They have that kind of hate to lose mentality,” Snyder said. “All three coaches are going to like what they are getting. It’s been an absolute joy to coach them.”
Haskell, the Sandhills Athletic Conference player of the year this season, was a four-year starter and significant contributor for the program during the last four years.
“It’s been a dream for most of my life really. Since I picked up a ball,” Haskell said. “It felt good. I knew I had to keep working to get more. I didn’t want to settle for one offer.”
He joins a UNCP program that has three claimed conference titles in the last five years, and will make the move from the Peach Belt Conference to the Conference Carolinas this season.
“It felt like home. Everybody welcomed me there and I was a good fit for the system. I believe I could help them a lot this coming season,” Haskell said. “I’m a vocal leader on both ends of the floor and I’m a point guard that can facility well and score when needed.”
He averaged 22.8 points per game as well as more than six rebounds and four assists per game this season. He was also named all-region.
“UNCP is getting a winner. I can’t say enough about Bradlee,” Snyder said. “They’re getting a Division-I point guard with a super high IQ. He knows where everybody’s at on the floor. He can run a multitude of different systems. Defensively, he’s competitive and can rebound.”
Haskell started receiving college offers after his junior season, but Blue and Stoltz had to put in work to build themselves from “role players to college basketball players,” Snyder said.
“Those two literally lived in the gym, lifting weights,” Snyder said. “You always hear people talk about creating shooters or creating players. As a player, you make yourself a better player. They were here at 6 a.m. shooting and after practice every day they’re on the gun shooting.”
Stoltz will stay close to home, joining Sandhills who has made three straight appearances in the NJCAA national tournament, including winning the national title in 2020.
“It’s right here in the community where I have been for the last few years and they’re known for having a good record and a good coach as well. I just want to fit in with that program,” he said. “I
feel like I’m someone who is vocal and can be a leader. Skill wise, I’m someone who can shoot and grab a few boards in there.”
This season, Stoltz averaged 7.1 points per game and nearly four rebounds and three assists per game, and was a consistent shooter for the team during his all-conference season.
“My junior year is when I thought I could do it. I’ve always wanted to get better to make that dream a reality,” Stoltz said.
He will play for former Pinecrest coach Mike Apple.
Blue heads to William Peace after a productive senior season where he averaged 13.9 points per game as one of the most accurate outside shooters from deep at 42 percent.
“It really fits my type of personality. I think not only athletically will I get a lot of attention, but academically since it’s a small school and the teachers can help me if I need any help,” Blue said.
“Because we come from a winning culture, I can bring a winning mentality and leadership. Skill wise, I feel like I can do everything. If he needs me to run the point, I can do that. If he needs me to run the wing, I can do that too.”
William Peace is coming off its ninth season as a program, all of which have been under the guidance of coach Claude Shields.
