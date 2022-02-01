HSBK-W-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Pinecrest senior Haley Kallgren (21) eyes a layup in a conference game against Union Pines earlier this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Coming off a win to move itself into a tie for first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings last week, the Pinecrest boys basketball team picked up a 52-47 win over Scotland on the road Monday night.

The Patriots (13-4, 6-2 Sandhills) used big second- and third-quarter scoring outputs to take command and pull out the win.

In the second quarter, Pinecrest scored 16 points, led by eight points from senior Nehemiah Thomas. The Patriots scored 16 points in the third quarter with Colby Wallace scoring eight points in that period as well.

Wallace scored 17 and Thomas scored 10 points.

In the girls game, Pinecrest used a strong second and third quarter as well to turn back Scotland, 50-44, on the road Monday night.

Senior Haley Kallgren scored 18 points to lead the Patriots (11-5, 5-2 Sandhills), and had eight points in the third quarter when Pinecrest scored 14 points. The Patriots also scored 15 points in the second quarter.

Brittney Sparrow added eight points for the Patriots and Emmie Modlin scored seven points.

Pinecrest travels to Lee County Tuesday and will take on the Scots again Friday night at home.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

