Being the batter that comes after a teammate is intentionally walked is somewhat a slap in the face for most baseball players. After Colby Wallace was given a free pass, Pinecrest senior Jackson Kuhn wasn’t able to make the most of it midway through Thursday’s matchup at home against Union Pines, but it was the catcher who got to avenge the slight in the bottom of the sixth.
Kuhn connected on a hanging breaking ball in the bottom of the sixth inning of a tied ball game to drive home J.D. Scarbrough for the winning run in a 6-5 win for Pinecrest on senior night.
“There was a lot of pressure on me, but confidence is key. It didn’t work out that time (in the previous at-bat), but that’s baseball. I had to keep doing my thing and it would be all right,” Kuhn said. “We knew we had to battle back, but I think we had confidence that we could do it.”
Kuhn has batted behind Wallace all season, and has been a consistent bat in the middle of the order for the Patriots.
“That was not only huge for our team, but huge for Jackson Kuhn. He’s been battling and fighting,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “It’s not easy sometimes. You’re a catcher back there getting the brunt of it.
“There were two things we were trying to do this week: we were trying to have fun and play hard. I think we did that.”
After a lopsided 13-1 win the night before, Union Pines came out in the first to take a big lead and chance Pinecrest starter Cam Bunker off the mound after one inning.
The 4-0 lead from Union Pines after the top of the first was quickly trimmed down to 4-3, and was erased after two runs scored in the bottom of the third inning.
“They came out and had good approaches. They came in aggressive and ready to hit and did a good job,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “We came in fired up about that and then went out in the bottom of the first and couldn’t find the zone to let them back in it. Then it was a battle from there.”
Freshman Ryan Wallace and junior Ben Finkelstein each had two RBIs in the win for the Vikings and Chance Purvis had an RBI.
Junior Noah Arnett came on in the second inning for Pinecrest and pitched the next five innings, striking out 10 and allowing four hits. At the plate he had one RBI.
J.C. Woolard had two hits to lead the Patriots at the plate and also drove in a run.
The Vikings didn’t go down quietly, scoring one run in the top of the sixth inning. Senior Cove Mashburn came on in the top of the seventh, and worked around a bases-loaded jam to close out the win.
“Me being a senior, I just have to be a leader and put my team on my back. I had that going on the mound, that mentality that I was going to put all the boys on my back and get the outs for the win,” Mashburn said. “Over the course of the year, we’ve gone through some ups and downs. This week we have really come together as a group and learned how to play together and just have fun together.”
With an 6-5 win for Scotland over Richmond Thursday, the Patriots finished in a tie with the Scots for first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. A coin flip will be used to decide the top seed in the conference tournament next week that starts Monday.
