A raucous crowd in a high-pressure situation can sometimes force athletes to make mistakes with the emotion and energy in the confined space of a high school gym.
The Pinecrest volleyball team thrives on it, making themselves feel almost at home although it found itself more than 10 miles away from its home gym at rival Union Pines Tuesday.
“The fact that we are rivals helps us bring energy and bring intensity and it just makes the game a lot more fun when everybody’s excited to play it,” senior right side hitter Grace Lyons said. “I know a lot of people on the team on the other side so it was just exciting to play against them and be able to have an opportunity to have some kills. I just used all the intensity that we were forming for those kills.”
Even in times of adversity, the Patriots fueled off the crowd and their upperclassmen hitters for a three-set win against the Vikings to stay perfect in conference play. Pinecrest topped the Vikings with scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-7.
“We talk about embracing (the crowd) all the time. Every single time we talk about it in practice, they have a big smile on their faces,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “They want that right there. They loved that atmosphere and they want more of that.”
The rivalry matchup with Union Pines entered a new chapter Tuesday in Carthage with both teams now being Sandhills Athletic Conference members, and sitting among the top teams in the conference standings before the quick three-set win for the Patriots.
Pinecrest (12-1, 6-0 Sandhills) led for a majority of the first set and then used momentum from its second-set comeback to fuel a dominant performance in the final set to remain unblemished in league play at the halfway point of the conference schedule.
Lyons provided a force at the net for Pinecrest from the start and tallied eight kills in the win. Shepherd said that both her and junior hitter Caroline Bradford had been playing in different positions earlier in the season and now have found their spots along the front line coming from different angles at the net.
“I’m really comfortable right now because that’s where I’ve played most of my life,” Lyons said. “I can see the court very well from that spot.”
Bradford, playing outside hitter, had eight kills, including three in the second-set comeback.
“I’m very comfortable. Outside is definitely my position and getting to swing there has been great,” Bradford said. “Once I got my groove (in the match), I was on fire and I just had a great time.”
Union Pines (11-3, 4-2 Sandhills) led 7-2 early in the second set and pushed the lead out to as much as 15-8 before Pinecrest heated up.
“The second set we realized that we could hang with this team and we stepped on the gas,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “We ran out of gas there at the end. I was hoping that in the third set we would be able to bring it back, but they rolled on us.”
Lyons, Emmie Modlin and Marlee Johnson each had two kills as Pinecrest came back to knot the score at 18-all. Modlin served two straight aces to give initial separation on the scoreboard to finish off the comeback.
That then bled over to the third set.
A 13-3 start to the final set was sparked by four aces, three of which came from setter Sydney Garner, and a run of five straight kills to open the stanza. Pinecrest had five aces in the win, carrying on the trend the team has displayed all season, but in recent matches especially.
“We’re the best serving team I get to see everyday. They just serve bombs,” Shepherd said. “I don’t want to be on the other side of the net when we’re serving.”
Modlin finished with a stat-sheet stuffing performance of 19 digs and eight kills. Sydney Karjala had 15 assists. Laiken Christman had four aces and 13 digs.
Union Pines was led by Emma Vacha with two kills and four blocks. Gianna Silvestri had three kills, two aces and nine digs. Faith Driver had seven assists and four blocks.
“Most of them knew each other so they knew what to expect coming into it,” Marks said. “What we realized in that second set especially was it’s just another high school volleyball team.”
Pinecrest travels to Broughton Wednesday and Union Pines hosts Lee County Thursday.
