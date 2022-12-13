As the sport of girls wrestling continues to grow, the Pinecrest wrestling program helped with the development of the sport, hosting the Pinecrest Girls Open on Saturday, with 62 wrestlers in the field.
Pinecrest finished third in the team standings with 103 points, behind Jack Britt in first place with 166 points and Hoke County with 118 points.
Headlining for the Patriots in the tournament was a pair of first-place finishes from Megan Rowland at 107 pounds and Jocylen Mattingly at 138 pounds.
Rowland’s four wins all came by pin with a total of 2:04 spent on the mat in those four matches.
Mattingly recorded a win by forfeit and three others by pin to advance to the finals, where she posted a 13-0 major decision win over Bridgette Westbrook of Swansboro.
All nine Pinecrest girls wrestlers competed in the tournament, and seven placed in the top four of their weight class.
Ava Weber at 126 pounds finished second in her division, falling to Ayonna McNeil from Westover before wrestling back to claim two wins by fall. Saoirse Moler finished third at 152 pounds, and Rebecca Winkley also took third in the 114-pound class.
Sophia Griffith at 100 pounds and Regan Deanes at 165 pounds finished fourth.
Pinecrest boys
The busy weekend for the Pinecrest wrestling program included a trip to Piedmont High School Saturday for the Bobby Abernathy Memorial tournament. The Patriots took fourth in the team standings with 157 points, and host Piedmont won the team title with 225.5 points.
Overall, Pinecrest had two wrestlers win their weight class of the 12 that made the trip.
Senior Jayden Dobeck claimed three wins Saturday to win the 170-pound title, with two victories coming by fall and the championship bout being decided by a 19-5 major decision. Elijah Ybarra won at 132 pounds, winning his first match by tech fall and the last two by pin.
Nine wrestlers finished in the top five of their weight class.
Cooper Ogden took second at 160 pounds, losing by a second-period pin in the finals.
Third-place finishes came from Ethan Finn at 113 pounds and Devin Kissinger at 138 pounds. Fourth-place finishes came from Adam Yessef at 152 pounds, and fifth-place finishes came from Noah Malave at 126 pounds, Greg Padgett at 145 pounds and Jeremy Jones at 182 pounds.
Pinecrest hosts a Sandhills Athletic Conference dual meet against Hoke County and Richmond Wednesday.
Union Pines
Despite a perfect run through the Baddest Cat on the Mat dual-team tournament at South View Saturday, Union Pines lost out on the team title to Hoke County, who also finished undefeated, but tallied more points in its five matches for the win.
Union Pines defeated Ashley, 54-24; Harnett Central, 60-24; South Granville, 65-18; and Rockingham County, 66-18.
Leading the way for the Vikings on the mat were Brock Sullivan, Dantrell Williams and Finn McCafferty, each with four wins by fall. Colton Collins won three matches by fall. Nick Mascolino and Aiden Enright each finished with four wins, two coming by forfeit and the other two by fall. Keaton Crawford and Carter Herring each claimed two wins by fall.
The Vikings are on the road this week for a Sandhills Athletic Conference dual against Southern Lee and Scotland.