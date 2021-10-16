Penalties and other mistakes in the 31-15 road win for Pinecrest at Scotland had the Patriots with a bitter taste in their mouths despite the triumph.
“It was a game that we felt a little dissatisfied at the end of the day. We left some points out there,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “We were not as disciplined with penalties as we normally have been.
“We are excited though because we knew we didn’t play our best game, and yet, we still beat Scotland.”
Pinecrest (6-2, 3-1 Sandhills) jumped ahead two scores early and then scored two touchdowns back-to-back in the fourth quarter to come from a 19-17 hole midway in the contest. The win is the third straight Sandhills Athletic Conference victory for the Patriots.
The win moves Pinecrest a strong hold on second place in the conference standings with wins over Lee County and Scotland in two straight weeks.
Scotland outgained Pinecrest 480-231 in total offensive yards, but three turnovers from the Scots proved to be the difference.
Nahjiir Seagraves rushed for three touchdowns in the win. Seagraves’ first score came late in the first quarter after a Mason Konen touchdown pass to Cullen Martin to put the Patriots up 14-0.
A Carter Revelle 67-yard touchdown pass to Izeem Graham put Scotland up 19-17 entering the fourth quarter.
Seagraves found the end zone twice to push the Pinecrest advantage out to 12 points with less than five minutes to go.
“We were able to establish the running game and then they stacked the box like we expected them to do. Then we started hitting the bench route and other things in our passing game,” Curtin said. “We didn’t feel like we played our best game, but in a game like this, we’re going to have adversity strike and I was really proud of how the guys reacted to the adversity.”
Braden Cole kicked a 31-yard field goal, and his punting helped flip the field on several occasions, Curtin said.
“I think he’s one of the best in the state,” Curtin said.
Pinecrest hosts Hoke County next week.
