Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.