Thursday's UNC women's soccer game against Florida State has the goal of shining a light on an important subject – mental health.
This semester, UNC has grieved the loss of three students who died by suicide. To help bring awareness to the issue and honor those lives, 2019 Pinecrest graduate Madi Pry, who is a member of the UNC women's soccer team developed a way for the program to promote mental health awareness at the game.
At the game there will be 40-plus posters hanging around the soccer stadium. Each member of the team has written something to encourage fans in attendance. Green is the color for mental health awareness, which is why there will be green posters, green streamers, green hair bows, and sidewalk chalk around the stadium.
Also, when fans walk into the stadium, there will be a table with balloons for spectators tie to the fence around the stadium, and decorate it and write a name of someone who has walked through mental health struggles.
UNC will also reserve three seats on the bench to honor those who have lost their lives to suicide at UNC this semester.
"As a program, we want to send the message that you are loved, you are worthy, you matter, and the world is a better place with you in it," a release from the program said. "Mental health IS health and mental health is treatable. Everyone is going through their own battles daily and you don't have to suffer in silence. You are never alone."