Transitioning as a college athlete is just as much learning to handle adversity as it is learning to play at the pace and the skill level that college athletics requires.
Pinecrest graduate Vivian Camplin was suited for one of the changes when she joined the William Peace volleyball team two seasons ago.
“Coming out of Pinecrest, I felt like there was a level of resiliency that I developed,” Camplin said.
This season Camplin and the Pacers set marks that the William Peace volleyball program had never reached during a 27-win season to set the program record.
Camplin saw the “phenomenal” feat her team accomplished come from a dedicated team.
“Coming into Peace, we have a group of 24 girls who all choose volleyball No. 1, and we all chose this program and this school,” Camplin said. “It’s a different level of unity and support, which has made it all the more fun.”
Camplin, a defensive specialist, had 123 digs in 78 set appearances as a sophomore and had 18 assists and 19 service aces.
While a defensive specialist isn’t a position where the stats are for individual glory, the passes from those players set up offensive success.
“I get to see much more than everybody else at the net. When you’re at the net, there’s stuff going on behind you, you are always looking for the ball, and the net's in your way so you can’t see much. From the defensive standpoint, I get to play, but I also get to watch everybody else do their job,” she said.
Along with the changes that come from playing at the next level, a familiar face helped Camplin when she started school in Raleigh last year. Teammate Georgia Grace Anderson played club volleyball with Camplin growing up. High school separated the two to opposite sides of the Richmond-Pinecrest rivalry. Now they both are wearing the same color green on the court at William Peace.
“She is my closest friend and it’s cool to look back at all the times we got to play with each other and how without volleyball we would not have become friends at all,” Camplin said.
William Peace battled in a tough 3-0 loss to Southern Virginia in the USA South Conference Championship to end the season. Unfinished business will be addressed next season, Camplin said.
“Next year we really want a conference championship. We got so close this year and made it all the way to the finals,” Camplin said. “It was definitely a heartbreaker to lose, driving five hours, playing one game and coming up short. Our goal next year is to win the USA South for sure, and by winning that we will earn a bid into the NCAA tournament.”