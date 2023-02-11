The Pinecrest girls golf team is holding sign-ups for a golf tournament in April to help raise money for the team to compete for the NHSGA National Invitational this summer in Texas.
After winning the 2022 NCHSAA 4A state title, the Patriots were invited to the national tournament to be played at the Omni PGA Frisco resort July 10-12.
A tournament at Talamore Golf Resort will be played April 10 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Entries for the tournament include hors d’oeuvres and tee prizes. Lady Patriot sponsorship includes four playing spots and recognition on a hole, range and carts for $750. Might Patriot sponsorship includes four playing spots and hole signage for $600. United Patriot sponsorship includes four playing spots for $500. Single Patriot includes one playing spot for $150. Hole sponsorships cost $120 each, and range and putting green sponsors each cost $300.
The tournament also includes a short game challenge, longest drive and closest to the pin contests. Hole-in-Ones prize is a truck from Cooper Ford, and overall team winners get a prize for the top three finishers.
Payment is required by March 22 to save a spot in the tournament.
The tournament will raise money to cover the cost of travel expenses for five players and coaches, along with lodging, food, practice round and three days of tournament play. Any excess funds will go to the program.
The team consists of senior Kitson O’Neal, junior Boonyanant Rujiranan, sophomore Camilah Porras, sophomore Kaitlyn Kruczek and freshman Julia Herzberg.