The Pinecrest boys golf team completed a sweep of the NCHSAA 4A state golf championships for the second time in school history on Tuesday, and the first time since 2016, with the boys' two-stroke win on Pinehurst No. 8.
The Pinecrest girls won the 4A state title in the fall on Pinehurst No. 6, setting up the sweep, and the boys' seventh state title. All seven titles have come in the last 15 seasons.
In the second day of the boys championship, Pinecrest came back from a two-stroke deficit, with the team combining for a 9 over round in the final round.
Sophomore Carson Bertagnole shot a 71, the only under par round for the Patriots in the two-day state tournament, in the second round to help propel the Patriots past Green Hope. His two-round total at even par was third best in the tournament.
The Patriots finished with a two-round total of 597 to Green Hope's 599.
Senior Holland Giles improved from his first-round score of 74 with a 73 Tuesday. Fellow senior Iszac Bertagnole finished with a 74, shaving two strokes off his round Monday.
Sophomore Hudson Griffin and senior Isar Joshi each shot a 79 in the second round.
Apex Friendship's Daniel McBrien won medalist with his two-round total of 4 under, and beat Providence's Colin Salema in a two-hole playoff.
In other action at the state championships, North Moore improved its showing with a seventh-place finish at the 1A state championship hosted at Pinehurst No. 6. The Mustangs' total strokes for the event was 731.
Brady Preslar closed with an 87 to lead the Mustangs in his tie for 28th finish. Colby Wallace shaved 10 strokes from his second round to finish with an 88. Mason Garner posted a 91 in the second round, and J.J. Doutt shot a 96.
Mitchell won the team title by 20 strokes at 60 under par, led by individual medalist Connor Warren posting a two-round total of 11 under.
In the 3A championship, Union Pines' Tad Caddell improved his score by 17 strokes in the second round with an 85 on Tuesday.