Junior Aniyah Jackson hit a game-winning shot with less than four seconds remaining to lift the Pinecrest girls basketball team to a season-opening win at Seventy-First on Wednesday by a 50-48 score.
Jackson scored a team-high 18 points in the win, and fellow junior Britteny Sparrow had 16 points.
Pinecrest fell behind 27-19 at halftime after posting five points in the second quarter, but outscored the Falcons 17-11 in the final period to claim the win.
Anna Apke scored all eight of her points for the Patriots after halftime.
Neveah Colon scored 17 points to lead Seventy-First.
All games scheduled for Friday night were postponed or canceled with Moore County Schools closed due to inclement weather.
The Pinecrest boys basketball team went into quarantine this week after a COVID-19 exposure and postponed both games this week. Union Pines’ contest against Anson on Tuesday was canceled due to Anson still being under quarantine and the teams were scheduled to play Friday.