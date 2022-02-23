Having played in six games decided by less than 10 points this season, the Pinecrest girls basketball team has played in their fair share of close games.
In the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs at home against New Hanover, the Patriots found themselves locked in another tight one Tuesday night.
“When it’s closer, it gives us an inner drive. Like, ‘We shouldn’t be this close. I don’t know why, but we’ve got to go up and win because we are better than this team,’” senior Brittney Sparrow said.
Executing late and converting at the free throw line led Pinecrest to the second round with a 56-48 win. The Patriots play at Durham Hillside Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We hit some shots at the end. We always seem to hit the shots at the end,” senior forward Emmie Modlin said.
The 14th-seeded Patriots ( knocked down 13-of-19 free throws in the fourth quarter, and got the ball in the sure hands of Sparrow late to keep the ball in the team’s possession and knock down all five free throw attempts in the final period.
“I’ve definitely been practicing my free throws for at least 10 to 20 minutes each practice. At the moment I just think how this is it and this is your chance to get it done,” Sparrow said.
“We’ve been practicing them and I’ve been rushing them. I just made sure I took my time and took a deep breath and felt the shot,” Modlin said.
No. 19 New Hanover (15-8) took brief leads in the second, third and fourth quarters, and each time the Patriots had a response.
The Wildcats led 16-15 midway through the second quarter, and junior Jakaya Scott hit a 3-pointer to flip the lead back in Pinecrest’s favor. A trey from Mercedes Holmes put New Hanover up 26-25 in the third quarter and was followed by Pinecrest scored from Savannah McIntosh, a pair of baskets from Modlin and another from Sparrow made it a 33-26 lead with less than two minutes to go in the third.
Senior Andrehya Shuford attempted to keep the Wildcats in the game early in the fourth quarter, with a deep 3-pointer and three made free throws putting New Hanover up 45-42 with 3:17 left in the game.
Sparrow answered with a basket she converted with a foul. Her free throw tied the game at 45. Junior Anna Apke made her second 3-pointer of the quarter with 1:48 left to give the Patriots the lead for good.
“Anna always comes through with the shots,” Sparrow said.
Modlin finished with 14 points, and several key rebounds late to help give the Patriots extra possessions. Sparrow finished with 13 points. Apke, Scott and Aniyah Jackson each had 7 points apiece.
Shurford scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring.
Balanced Patriots Run Away From Enloe
The balanced offensive output showed by the Pinecrest boys basketball team in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association couldn’t have come in a better time given the circumstances.
Sure, the Patriots were playing in the postseason, but it was the team’s first game since an off night scoring in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game, and they were playing without one of the team’s top scorers as of late, senior Nehemiah Thomas, who was serving a two-game suspension from an ejections in the championship game.
“His athleticism especially, and his rebounding and his ability to guard bigs and guards. We knew on the defensive end we had to pick that up too,” senior Thomas Mandell said after a 78-64 win over Enloe at home Tuesday on what was needed with Thomas out of the game.
“I feel like I do a lot more than just shoot the ball. I play good defense and I try to be a leader and help us get into the offense. But really I have leadership more than anything else.”
Pinecrest travels to No. 4 D.H. Conley Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Thomas had been coming into his own in the second half of the season, but the Patriots took the weekend to reset, and started out on fire offensively against the Eagles. Five players scored in double figures in the win, led by 14 points from senior J.J. Goins, 12 points from senior Kelvyn Harrington, 11 points from senior Christian Freeman and 10 points each from Mandell and junior Colby Wallace.
“That’s the team I envisioned us being. It takes all of us to have success. It takes Jullien (Cole) rebounding; it takes Colby rebounding; it takes (Jackson) bode passing the ball; Thomas (Mandell) making shots; J.J. and Christian distributing the ball; Kelvyn making big shots; J.D. (Scarbrough) making shots and assists. It’s a group effort and if we do that, we’re going to be a tough out for anybody,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said.
“We bounced back and came back with more energy. We had better effort this time than the last game we played.”
In the tournament final loss to Richmond, Pinecrest missed all eight of its free throw attempts. Against Enloe, the charity stripe was much kinder going 30-for-36.
The 13th-seeded Patriots (21-5) took a 28-9 lead after the first quarter, and then pushed the lead out to 43-24 at halftime.
Harrington scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter. After playing part of the last two deep playoff runs for the Patriots, Harrington missed early games this season with a leg injury. His showing against the Eagles was his second time scoring in double figures this season.
“This was like an uplifter because finally I was able to help the team. These last couple games I haven’t shot good,” Harrington said. “We had to come together. We knew we were down one, so we had to do more rebounding and passing the ball.”
No. 20 Enloe (13-10) showed fight in the second half and trimmed the lead to 58-45 with a basket from Dariab Chanblee with 6:30 left in the contest. Harrington hit his third triple of the night on the next possession and a strange series of events with technicals being called on the Enloe bench and a player over the next few minutes.
Pinecrest didn’t let the situation get in the way of advancing to the second round.
“I was just making sure we stayed together. We have dealt with adversity before so we were used to it and we were prepared for it,” Mandell said. “One thing me and J.J. said was, ‘We’re built for it.’”
Enloe’s Joshua Laney scored 24 points.
