A pair of buzzer beaters from Scotland’s basketball teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference doubleheader led to a pair of losses for Pinecrest at home on Monday.
A made 3-point jumper by Alicia McClain forced overtime, and the Scotland girls basketball team outpaced the Patriots in the extra period for a 46-43 win to take control of first place outright in the conference with a handful of games remaining.
Pinecrest (9-5, 7-1 Sandhills) scored its final bucket of regulation with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter when Jasiah Gilchrist drove the lane and hit an acrobatic layup, making it a 40-32 lead for Patriots.
Using every second of the final six minutes, Scotland (13-7, 9-0 Sandhills) trimmed the lead down to 40-37 with 3:11 left. Both teams traded out stops, and a steal gave Pinecrest possession with less than a minute to go, and the Scots started fouling to try and extend the game.
A few fouls short of putting the Patriots in the bonus, and inbounds pass from Pinecrest was turned over with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game, setting up the game-extending buzzer beater from McClain, that banked off the backboard, rolled around the rim several times before finally dropping.
“We just didn’t execute. We didn’t execute down the stretch,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “We told them what we needed to do, and we just didn’t get it done.”
Zanodiya McNair scored the first bucket of the overtime period, and a free throw was the final points Pinecrest put up in the game.
Pinecrest build up the lead twice in the second half, but Cole said he wants to see his team continue to work in the future after taking a lead.
“I didn’t play the way I thought we could play the whole game. We broke out and went up by six and went up eight points, but I don’t think we played the way we needed to play the whole game,” Cole said. “We just didn’t finish.”
Trailing for much of the first half, Pinecrest rallied to take a 25-24 lead at the half. Coming out of the break, Pinecrest increased its lead to 31-25. Morgan Thompson led a rally from the Scots to retake the lead for a brief moment late in the period.
Pinecrest was led in scoring by McNair with 16 points, and Gilchrist added 11 points.
Thompson scored 16 points to lead Scotland, and McClain added 11 points.
Pinecrest hosts Lee County Tuesday, and then gets a rematch with Scotland Friday in Laurinburg.
“That was basically for the conference,” Cole said. “We’ve got to figure out what we want to do and how we want to finish.”
After running off to a double-digit lead at home, the Pinecrest boys basketball team found itself in a back-and-forth fight over the final three quarters against Scotland.
A five-point deficit late in the game was erased by the Patriots, and seconds after tying the game, a full-court pass by Scotland led to a Lamonte’ Cousar layup to beat the buzzer and give the Scots the 67-65 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
The loss drops Pinecrest into third place in the conference standings, and locks in Richmond as the top 4A seed out of the conference for the state playoffs. The teams meet again Friday at Scotland.
Pinecrest hosts Lee County Tuesday.
Mustangs Split With Faith Christian
Three scorers in double digits helped the North Moore boys basketball team win its fifth straight game on the road with a 64-55 win over Faith Christian.
Led by 22 points from Colby Pennington, the Mustangs also got a scoring lift from Kamren Clark with 16 points and Austin Patterson with 15 points. Patterson and Pennington both hit three 3-pointers in the win.
North Moore’s girls lost 45-30 to Faith Christian.