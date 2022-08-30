After marking a tally in the wins column last week, the Pinecrest football team’s non-conference start to the season doesn’t get much easier for the next two weeks.
The Patriots take on an undefeated Middle Creek squad at home Friday at 7:30 p.m. to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend at 7 p.m.
The matchup will provide the Patriots to face a team who is very similar to themselves, coach Nick Eddins said.
“As I watched more and more film on them, I kind of felt like I was watching us a little bit,” Eddins said. “They throw it a little more than we do, probably.”
The Mustangs (2-0) come into this matchup on a high of two wins over Raleigh area teams, defeating Fuquay-Varina 36-35 on the road to open the season and also claiming a 55-21 win over Garner at home last week.
“They do a little bit of all of it. They throw it around, they run it really well, they fly around on defense with a lot of good players on defense,” Eddins said. “They turn you over. They made Garner turn it over three or four times. They’re very aggressive.”
Middle Creek will look to challenge the Patriot secondary, much like Rolesville did in Week 1.
Junior quarterback Josh Anderson has passed for 534 yards and five touchdowns through the first two games of the season. He has also rushed for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sophomore Braylon Stewart has been Anderson’s top target with seven receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and the run game has been based around junior Michael Beatty with 239 yards and four touchdowns.
Given the Mustangs’ ability to pass the ball, Eddins hopes to see the secondary continue to develop after a rough game in the opener against Rolesville.
“We just had to clean some things up. We had some busts in assignments back there,”
Eddins said. “We had to clean some things up, but that was a tough team.”
Juniors Brandon Ihle, Dylan Davis and Pat Queen, along with senior Isiah Descouourez, lead the defensive side of the ball that forced Garner to turn the ball over last week. Descouourez had an interception return for a touchdown.
Pinecrest’s offense continues to build an identity through two games this season. Senior running back Nahjiir Seagraves has been a staple of the offense, carrying the ball 43 times so far this season with 368 yards on the ground and three scores, and to keep the offense balanced, junior quarterback Mason Konen has settled in with a bevy of senior pass catchers through the first two games.
“I thought we played a lot harder, especially on defense. I thought we flew around a lot better, not as much standing around and waiting and watching to see who was going to make the play thinking somebody else was going to do it,” Eddins said. “For the most part, the execution was much better.”
As expected in the preseason, the linebackers have taken the lead for the Patriots’ (1-1) defense, led by junior Jaden Baptist and senior Emilio Najm.
Pinecrest defeated the Mustangs, 16-7, last season, and also won 38-9 in a playoff matchup between the sides in 2014.
Vikings Look For Rebound Against Familiar Foe
There’s never too early of a point in a football season for a team to be longing for a win. With only 10 games to play each fall, every game needs to be a win, but Union Pines has marked its game Thursday against Western Harnett as a “must-win,” given the schedule ahead.
“We’ve got to make a statement Thursday, which means we’ve got to be dialed in in practice,” senior quarterback Ben Finkelstein said. “We’ve got to clean up little mistakes that we made in the game, which made a huge difference. This is a must-win game Thursday.”
Perhaps what adds to the desire to get a win at home over a former conference foe in Western Harnett is how the game a week ago went for the Vikings. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Penalties and mistakes put the offense behind the chains on a majority of the Union Pines drives that led to a loss in the home opener to Gray’s Creek.
“If we play the way we did against Montgomery Central, we’ll be in good shape. If we play the way we did against Gray’s Creek, there’s a good chance we lose,” coach Jason Trousdale said. “We’ve got to be excited about the opportunities that we have because we do have a good football team. We’ve just got to show it.
“If we’re a playoff team, we should win this game. Period.”
The Eagles come in wanting a win as well after a pair of blowout losses to start the season. Last year a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns helped the Eagles claim a 20-16 win.
“I remember we played a bad game. We went in thinking it was going to be a cakewalk for us, and they shocked us and beat us. We learned from that and won’t let that happen again,” Finkelstein said. “We’re going to come in Thursday, and we’re going to play like we play every other game. We’re not going to take any team lightly.”
Senior quarterback Trent Botts has passed for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season for the Eagles. He also has thrown three interceptions. In two games, the Eagles have totaled 54 yards rushing.
“They’ll spread you out and they will run a little bit of power out of the gun. They run some read option too,” Trousdale said. “I’d expect them to throw the ball more than they run it. It’s definitely a different opponent than we have seen this season without question.”
The Union Pines (1-1) captains of the team have continued to take the lead following the loss to the Bears last week. Even at times when it is hard to move on from a tough defeat, there’s been one thing the leaders are drawing from to push forward.
“I really just think about all the work that myself and the rest of my team has put in,” Finkelstein said. “Giving in now is just a waste of all the effort that we’ve put in.”
Since 2005, the sides have faced each other 17 times. The win last year for the Eagles at home snapped a five-game losing skid in the series for Western Harnett. From 2008 to 2015, Western Harnett had won eight straight over the Vikings.
Undefeated North Moore Goes on the Road
For the first time this season, the North Moore football team will play away from Vergil Shamberger Stadium.
North Moore travels to South Davidson, a former longtime conference foe before the recent conference realignment, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the undefeated Wildcats.
South Davidson (2-0) claimed a 22-21 win in the season opener against North Stokes, and followed it up with a 14-0 win at Chatham Central.
North Moore also defeated North Stokes this season, claiming a 39-13 win at home last week.
The Wildcats have junior quarterback Tanner DeLattre, who has passed for three touchdowns this season and also has been a dynamic runner.
North Moore’s defensive starters have allowed opponents to score seven points through the first two games, and have forced a trio of interceptions this season.
North Moore has defeated South Davidson the last seven meetings between the teams. Prior to that, South Davidson had won six times out of the seven meetings.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.