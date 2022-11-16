HSFB-Pinecrest v Laney

Pinecrest junior Jadin Baptist (18) pressures Laney Buccaneers quarterback Ty Little (9) during a first round of the playoffs at home. Baptist led the conference in tackles for loss and was one of the top tacklers for Pinecrest this season, helping him claim defensive player of the year honors in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

When Jadin Baptist’s family moved to the area, he wanted to play football, and was put at wide receiver on this middle school team.

The high school level brought about a change for Baptist, and perhaps one of the biggest changes of his life when Pinecrest moved him to the defensive side of the ball.

HSFB-Pinecrest v Laney

Pinecrest head coach Nick Eddins leads the team from the locker room before a playoff game against Laney. Pinecrest had a banner year in football under Eddins in his first season, including the school's first conference title.
HSFB-Pinecrest v Laney

Pinecrest wide receiver Hunter Neifert (5) drags a defender after a big catch during a first round of the playoffs against Laney. Neifert led the conference in receiving, and was named all-conference.
DSC_2373.jpeg

Pinecrest running back Nahjiir Seagraves carries the ball past the block set by teammate Roston Barber. Both seniors were named all-conference.
HSFB-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines senior Damon Bremer (22) fights off a block from Lee County Yellow Jackets Ayden Rhoney (50) this season. Bremer was named all-conference after posting the most sacks in the conference this season.
HSFB-Union Pines v Scotland

Union Pines senior Christopher Gilbert (7) pulls down Scotland running back Zay Jones (12) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Scotland. Finishing third in the conference in tackles, Gilbert was named all-conference.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days