When Jadin Baptist’s family moved to the area, he wanted to play football, and was put at wide receiver on this middle school team.
The high school level brought about a change for Baptist, and perhaps one of the biggest changes of his life when Pinecrest moved him to the defensive side of the ball.
“On the defensive side, it’s more like an adrenaline rush. When you’re on the defensive side, it’s more fun,” Baptist said. “You take people to the ground, and you don’t have to worry about doing something wrong like blocking in the back. Defense is just hard core head to head and you just go in, the best against the best.”
With the recent announcement of the Sandhills Athletic Conference football all-conference and postseason honors. Pinecrest, fresh off claiming the program’s first conference title in football, had Baptist earn conference defensive player of the year award, and Nick Eddins claiming conference coach of the year.
“I was surprised. I was just trying to get all-conference because last year I got honorable mention,” Baptist said. “When I found out I got defensive player of the year I was like, ‘Oh wow.’ Everything was a shock. I was texting all my friends and my mom.”
Baptist follows Will Brock, who was named conference defensive player of the year last season for the Patriots.
Baptist was one of 12 all-conference picks from the Patriots, and his 20 1/2 tackles for loss were the best in the conference.
“All year long he did a great job for us. It started in spring ball where we could see what kind of motor he had. He always flew around,” Eddins said. “Going forward, we’re going to continue to develop his leadership and bring guys along for him.
“He’s a very demanding player. His expectation is for everyone to play as hard as he does, and get their assignments right like he does. Turning that into leadership will be huge this offseason.”
Baptist was a force to be reckoned with for the Pinecrest defense that held conference opponents to 16 points per game on average. He totaled 81 tackles and had two interceptions with his three fumble recoveries.
“Sometimes it felt like I wasn’t being blocked at all. I would just stand there and wait for the ball to come to me,” Baptist said. “A majority of the time the offensive line put up a fight and I got into the backfield to tackle the running back. That’s my job. I was just doing my job and making sure I got the ball back to the offense.”
Eddins has described Baptist’s playing style like one “playing with their hair on fire,” and was a menace to block against in practice. To help fuel that drive, Baptist credits his family for pushing him, and his teammates during this historic season aided him as well.
“All it took for me was my team. My team kept helping me strive to be the best person I could be. I went out there and just played my game to tackle people when I could,” Baptist said. “My family strives to be the best in life and I strive to be the best on the field because I am trying to play at the next level.”
Eddins deflected the coach of the year honor to the rest of the program after the historic season the program experienced.
“Coach of the year, that really should be named staff of the year in my opinion,” Eddins said. “We’ve got good kids too. My job’s pretty easy.”
Joining the program after successful stint at Crest and West Montgomery, Eddins build off a foundation that was already established within the program to take it to a new level this season that included the conference title and a 9-3 record.
“The kids are unbelievable to work with, like I told them yesterday, I’ve been doing this 21 years and coached a lot of ballgames, and this was one of the most fun years I’ve had,” Eddins said. “The kids just bought in from day one when this crazy guy came in here and say, ‘We are going to do this.’ Maybe they hadn’t done that before and they said, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ You just pointed and that’s the way they went.”
Baptist’s running mate in the second level of the defense, senior Emilio Najm also was named all-conference. Najm had a team-high 84 stops this season, and also was in on 12 1/2 tackles for loss. The senior also jumped on three fumbles.
Senior Yesaya Moler was third on the team with 45 tackles, and also had 13 tackles for loss. In the defensive secondary, seniors Marlon Harris and Wade Harris were named all-conference. Marlon finished with 38 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Wade had 33 tackles and an interception.
Senior wide receiver Hunter Neifert led the conference with 911 receiving yards and eight receiving scores. He collected 45 receptions to be named all-conference. Despite missing two games due to injury, senior running back Nahjiir Seagraves rushed for a team-high 1,199 yards and nine touchdowns in his all-conference season.
Seniors Roston Barber and Gabe Richmond represented the offensive line for the Patriots on the all-conference team. The duo helped pave the way for an offense that scored 385 points this season and amassed 4,810 yards of total offense.
Senior tight end Ilyas Kalila was selected all-conference with 298 yards and three receiving scores.
Junior quarterback Mason Konen passed for 1,637 yards and 11 passing touchdowns to be named all-conference. Punter Gavin Laton led the conference as a junior with a punt average of 37.7 yards per punt.
“I’m so excited for those guys because they deserved it. A lot of them might have been all-conference last year and honorable mention last year. They wanted to take it to the next level, and that was kind of us taking the program to the next level. When your team is good, individual accolades come because people start recognizing when your team does what it is supposed to do.”
Union Pines’ defense, which had a turnaround season this fall, had four of the team’s all-conference picks.
“We made a concerted effort this year with the changes to keep things simple so the kids would play faster,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “That definitely paid dividends and showed.”
Leading the conference with 10 sacks, senior defensive lineman Damon Bremer battled injuries to tally 55 tackles this season.
“Bremer led the conference in sacks. Without question he deserved first-team honors, and hopefully he will be able to play at college,” Trousdale said.
Finishing third in the conference with his 89 tackles, senior middle linebacker Christopher Gilbert was a constant force this season for the Vikings, and also added three tackles for loss.
“He led our team in tackles and was third in the conference,” Trousdale said. “He’s all over the place, and is another guy that works really hard.”
Finishing third on the team with 53 tackles, senior Brody Tranel stepped up when injuries hit the defense.
“He got hurt in the Southern Lee game and missed the Pinecrest game, but was still third on our team in tackles,” Trousdale said. “He also had four or five blocked extra points.”
Senior Ben Finkelstein moved from quarterback to playing a role in the defensive backfield, finishing with 30 tackles this season and also had an interception. While as a quarterback, he accounted for eight passing and six rushing touchdowns.
“He’s a true leader. I’m glad that he was on our team. He was one of the hardest workers we’ve got. He would play anywhere on the field for you,” Trousdale said. “Hopefully he will get the opportunity to play in college.”
Senior offensive lineman Antonio McCallister anchored an offensive line that helped the Vikings score 22 touchdowns this season and account for 1,271 rushing yards.
“He definitely deserved it. They picked 10 offensive lineman, but he was one of the top five or six,” Trousdale said.
Honorable mention picks from Pinecrest included senior offensive lineman Dominick Bialer, senior defensive lineman Michael Suther, senior defensive back Deacon Medwick, junior athlete Jaylin Morgan, sophomore running back Zymire Spencer and sophomore kicker Will Miller.
Union Pines’ honorable mention picks included senior Brendan Ortega, junior wide receiver Ethan Biggs, junior linebacker Austin Mooring, sophomore defensive lineman Zachary McCormick and sophomore defensive back Caleb Milton.
