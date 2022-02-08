It’s not often that you see rivals work together to help prepare for the same season, but given the conditions both the Pinecrest and Union Pines swim team were in this season, both sides were forced to.
Add on top of that the team’s coaches were a father-daughter combination, the cross-county competitors practiced and competed together this season in the pool, and produced two best teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
“Both teams really worked well together, which is something you would not normally expect because of the rivalry,” Union Pines coach Casey Cooper said. “We kind of became one big team because of our practices.”
With three lanes of the pool at the FirstHealth Fitness Center allocated to the two teams for three hours a week for practice, the teams got very familiar with each other.
Pinecrest’s boys and girls swim teams won the conference titles two weeks ago, and had a pair of relay teams qualify for the regional championships this weekend.
“We had some young, good kids, but as a whole we did very well as a team to pull it together, because we were struggling a little bit with COVID at the end, like every one else,” Pinecrest coach Taylor Cooper said. “They are great kids, honestly. We should be proud of the product we are producing as parents around here.”
Union Pines had more than 30 swimmers come out this season, and traded out wins with the Patriots this season. The Vikings finished second in the conference and this weekend had 16 swimmers compete in regionals.
Junior Brody Tranel in the boys 50-yard freestyle, junior Daniel Park in the 100-yard butterfly, the boys 200-yard freestyle relay team and the boys 400-yard freestyle relay team will head to states.
Park and Faithlyn Voltis were named the conference’s boy and girl swimmer of the year, respectively, and Casey Cooper was named the conference coach of the year.
“My team impressed me the most by working hard and showing improvement,” Casey said. “We had three or four first time swimmers that made conference for us.”
This season was the first for the Coopers on the pool deck coaching their respective teams. Taylor, a longtime swim coach in the area, saw a lot of positives to build from after his first year with the Patriots.
“We established some really good foundations for next year. The girls are young. I lose two seniors, but I have a lot of younger kids coming up that are good as well,” Taylor said. “With the guys, I lose a lot of seniors, but they were a good senior class.
“The two goals were winning conference and having a presence back at regionals. The next goal is to get to states and then the next goal will be to have someone score. It’s a process and we’re good.”
Casey, a 2010 graduate of Pinecrest who went on to swim collegiately at N.C. State, planned on serving as an assistant coach under her father before being told the Vikings were in need of a swim coach.
Early on she realized how much of her coaching style came from her father. One such lesson was how Taylor would always tell his swimmers to work hard, no matter what the circumstances are.
“A lot of the things I told the kids were the same things he told me,” Casey said. “It was very apparent how much that I had learned from him.”
Even Taylor saw elements of his coaching that came into her practices.
“It was fun coaching, but it wasn’t fun coaching against my daughter,” Taylor said. “The stuff that she did was the fun stuff that we did, and that’s the way it should be. It should be a lot of fun. Her kids enjoyed her, which is really good.”
Taylor said that swimming was a big part of their relationship, but they set ground rules to separate home and the pool.
“When she swam for me, we had rules where we didn’t talk about it at home at all,” Taylor said. “It was fun coaching against her. We got a lot of laughs. We would talk all the time, and I think her mother is jealous.”
The plan is for both to return to the programs next season, and with that, could be continued success for both the Patriots and the Vikings.
“I swam all the way through with dad coaching me and it was always a goal to coach with dad. We worked well together because we both knew what to expect,” Casey said. “Because of that, we were able to do things that hadn’t been done before because there were two coaches that had a passion.”
