Gray Smith.JPG

Pinecrest's Gray Smith dribbles up the field against Lumberton on Thursday. The senior scored the first goal of the match for the Patriots in the 7-0 win.

 Chris Stiles/The Robesonian

The Pinecrest boys soccer team registered its fourth straight clean slate in a 7-0 road win at Lumberton on Thursday.

The Patriots (4-0) scored three goals in the first half and four goals in the second half in the Sandhills Athletic Conference triumph.

Junior Gerald Ofosu registered his second hat trick of the young season with three goals in the win over the Pirates (1-1-1). Ofosu scored two goals in the 26th and 30th minutes.

Junior Nick Fidandis scored a goal and assisted on another goal in the second half.

The other three goals came from senior Gray Smith, junior Matthew Hunsinger and senior Gilberto Malagon.

Pinecrest hosts Scotland on Monday.

Vikes, Bears Finish in 1-1 Stalemate

The Union Pines boys soccer team finished with a 1-1 tie on the road at Grays Creek on Thursday.

The Vikings (1-0-1) struck first in the match with a Curt Verchick goal off a free kick in the first half.

Grays Creek answered in the second half with a goal from Tommy Reinhardt.

Union Pines opens Tri-County Conference play on Monday at home against Harnett Central.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days