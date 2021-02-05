The Pinecrest boys soccer team registered its fourth straight clean slate in a 7-0 road win at Lumberton on Thursday.
The Patriots (4-0) scored three goals in the first half and four goals in the second half in the Sandhills Athletic Conference triumph.
Junior Gerald Ofosu registered his second hat trick of the young season with three goals in the win over the Pirates (1-1-1). Ofosu scored two goals in the 26th and 30th minutes.
Junior Nick Fidandis scored a goal and assisted on another goal in the second half.
The other three goals came from senior Gray Smith, junior Matthew Hunsinger and senior Gilberto Malagon.
Pinecrest hosts Scotland on Monday.
Vikes, Bears Finish in 1-1 Stalemate
The Union Pines boys soccer team finished with a 1-1 tie on the road at Grays Creek on Thursday.
The Vikings (1-0-1) struck first in the match with a Curt Verchick goal off a free kick in the first half.
Grays Creek answered in the second half with a goal from Tommy Reinhardt.
Union Pines opens Tri-County Conference play on Monday at home against Harnett Central.