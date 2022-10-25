Ff8FY8jXEAEKL42.jpeg

Pinecrest's girls golf team celebrates winning the program's fifth title at Pinehurst No. 6 Tuesday. The Patriots erased a four-stroke deficit entering the round to defeat Myers Park.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Facing a four-stroke deficit entering Tuesday’s final round at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls golf state championship, Pinecrest saw room for improvement after a first round that didn’t turn out how it liked.

The true Pinecrest form showed in the final 18 holes on Pinehurst No. 6. The Patriots shot seven strokes better as a team, while first round leader Myers Park dropped three strokes compared to Monday, to secure Pinecrest’s fifth state title, and first since 2019. Pinecrest’s two-round total of 467 strokes was two better than Myers Park’s 469.

Pinecrest golf 07.jpeg

Pinecrest's Julia Herzberg hits a shot from the eighth fairway during the second round of the 4A state championship Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6.

