Facing a four-stroke deficit entering Tuesday’s final round at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls golf state championship, Pinecrest saw room for improvement after a first round that didn’t turn out how it liked.
The true Pinecrest form showed in the final 18 holes on Pinehurst No. 6. The Patriots shot seven strokes better as a team, while first round leader Myers Park dropped three strokes compared to Monday, to secure Pinecrest’s fifth state title, and first since 2019. Pinecrest’s two-round total of 467 strokes was two better than Myers Park’s 469.
Freshman Julia Herzberg made the biggest jump from the first to the second round. Opening with a round of 81, Herzberg posted a round of 71 Tuesday. The Sandhills Athletic Conference golfer of the year had a pair of birdies on the front to go along with 15 pars.
Senior Kitson O’Neal closed out her Pinecrest career with bookend state championships. She posted a round of 78 on the first day, and closed with an 82.
Sophomore Camiliah Porras followed up her first round of 78 with a 77 Tuesday. Junior B.B. Rujiranan posted rounds of 85 and 82 in the championship, and sophomore Kaitlyn Kruczek had rounds of 87 and 85.
Myers Park sophomore Elizabeth Rudisill won medalist honors and set the state record for lowest 36-hole individual score for any classification’s championship with back-to-back rounds of 67, finishing at 10 under for the championship.
In other action at the NCHSAA state championship, North Moore’s Paige Ritter had two rounds of 97 in the 1A/2A state championship at Foxfire’s Red Fox Course. Union Pines’ Carolyn Coffey scored rounds of 88 and 87 in the 3A championship played at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.