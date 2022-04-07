Like a snowball building momentum rolling downhill, the Pinecrest girls soccer team scored three goals in a nearly eight-minute stretch to close the first half.
The goals scored provided more than enough goal support for the Pinecrest defense to lead the way in the 6-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over rival Union Pines Wednesday.
“In the pregame, we talked about how Pinecrest’s identity is more of passing around a team and I think we got back our identity tonight,” said sophomore Kamden Lewis, who was an honorary assistant coach in the game while out nursing an injury.
With Pinecrest (7-3-2, 6-0 Sandhills) holding a 1-0 lead after a goal in the eighth minute, both teams were locked in a stalemate offensively for the next 20-plus minutes. A foul on the left side outside of the box allowed freshman Grace Queen to serve up a perfectly placed ball for fellow freshman Anna Depenbrock to head a goal past Union Pines goalkeeper Kadence Miller with less than nine minutes to go in the half.
That started a flurry of offensive chances for the Patriots. Queen scored her first goal of the game following a yellow card on Union Pines (6-3-1, 4-1 Sandhills) inside the 18-yard box that set up her penalty kick. Less than two minutes later, senior Keaton Clark converted off a pass from Savannah Dunahay in the 38th minute to make it a 4-0 Pinecrest lead at the break.
“I think it’s about breaking them down. When we started passing around them, we got our second goal and you could see their frustration. When another team sees your frustration, that’s when you go at it,” Lewis said. “We raised our intensity and that’s where we got our six goals.”
Union Pines came into the game attempting a different defensive game plan against the Patriots, but possessive efforts from the Patriots were able to find scoring opportunities through it.
“We came out and did something a little different and it was beginning to work. Then after they scored the first goal, it seemed like things started to fall apart. We blew our early chances. If we get one or two of those early chances it’s maybe a different game because we put pressure on them,” Union Pines coach James Horwath said. “The one thing we’ve got to do a better job of is marking.”
The Vikings came out with vigor to start the second half, netting their lone goal on a Lexi Robbins strike from 20-yards out off a pass from Eva Reinhardt in the 47th minute. For a few minutes after, the score breathed life into the Vikings' cause, including a diving save from Miller on a Abby Pittman shot.
A pair of goal scorers from the first half added goals for the Patriots midway through the second half when Queen scored her second goal of the game after aggressively attacking a ball flying into the box before Miller could contain it. Queen put a shot on goal that ricocheted out for Clark to find the back of the net.
Queen has made an impact for the Patriot attack this season, and in the first rivalry game of her career was highlighted by her two goals and two assists.
“She’s really dynamic up front. She talks all the time and never shuts up, but she’s so nice and so positive about everything. She just has a lot of confidence,” Pinecrest coach Corey Rice said. “For being a forward, you kind of need those personalities. Somebody that’s just exuberant, and full of personality and flamboyant.”
Morgan McGuirt scored the first goal of the game for Pinecrest off a Queen assist.
Union Pines travels to Terry Sanford Thursday and Pinecrest hosts Richmond Tuesday.
