featured Pinecrest Cheers Way to Championship Contributed Nov 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pinecrest cheerleading team won the Sandhills Athletic Conference Cheerleading Invitational that was hosted at Southern Lee recently.Two individual awards were presented from local teams to go along with the Patriots’ team title. Pinecrest’s Kylee Keith was named the conference’s coach of the year. Contributed Union Pines seniors Joyelizabeth Arias and Ava Rooney were named all-conference and coach Arianna Thompson was named the conference coach of the year for the Vikings’ third-place finish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar Nov 30 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Nov 30, 2022 Dec 1 Avatar2: The Way of Water (2022) Full Movie Thu, Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1 A Christmas Carol Thu, Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1 Auditions for "Annie JR." with Imagine Youth Theater Junior Thu, Dec 1, 2022