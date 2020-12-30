More than a year after Scotland handed the Pinecrest volleyball team its only loss in Sandhills Athletic Conference play last season, the thought of that match was still fresh on the minds of many of the top returners for the Patriots when they returned to the Scotland High School gym on Wednesday.
Add to that, the Scots being the only team to take a set off Pinecrest this season in a match earlier this season, emotions in Laurinburg were high, and the end result of the match made it so much sweeter for the Patriots.
“I think that winning a match against Scotland, as good of a team as this, is always going to be fun, but of course coming back from our loss last year and losing a set against them earlier this season it really meant a lot to us to prove a point,” senior Sophi Galford said after Pinecrest topped Scotland in three sets to claim the Sandhills Athletic Conference title.
“From last year, we were still holding onto that. We definitely wanted to dominate today and that’s what we came out and did.”
While the win came in straight sets like 10 of the previous 11 matches, the scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-21 showed the Patriots had to battle.
Galford wore her emotions on her sleeve in the match, and when a serve would drop on the Scotland side of the net, her energy seemed to find a new level. She recorded a team-high six aces with two coming in each of the three sets to go along with 23 digs.
Pinecrest (12-0) held off late charges from Scotland (9-2) in the first and third sets, but the second set provided an energy outpouring that Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd hadn’t seen from his team all year.
“It got a little loud in here. It got a little emotional in here, even with 25 people, but we love that and our girls feed off that,” he said. “That was probably the most energy I’ve seen from our team on the floor all year. Even the couple of times we were down two or three points, the energy was amazing.”
The Patriots’ lead early in the second set never was more than three points as a 13-10 advantage quickly turned in the Scots favor at 16-15 later in the second set. Over the remainder of the second set the score was tied at 19-all and then 21-all before a flurry of four straight points from Pinecrest.
Kills from sophomore Karsen Corbett and senior Lexi Allen, along with a pair of service aces from Sophi Galford closed out the second set, 25-21.
“That was one of the most challenging sets that we’ve had because it was back and forth, and with the serving too,” junior Chloe Modlin said. “It was tough, but it was fun.”
In that second set, Modlin had a pair of kills and a pair of blocks. The junior led the team with eight blocks and six kills in the win and had to adjust to the blocking strategy Scotland presented her in the middle.
“We had to find open spots on the floor, like tipping (over the blockers) because nobody was there to cover when they double-blocked the middle,” Modlin said. “We just had to be smart with it.”
Shepherd said the familiarity of Chloe and Emmie Modlin, as well as other Pinecrest players with the sister tandem of Carleigh and Kate Carter from Scotland might have played a part in the stalemate at the net at times. Emmie Modlin finished with a team-high 12 kills.
“Part of that is that some of them play together in travel,” Shepherd said. “They know each other’s tendencies and they tend to get a better read on each other than you normally would off of film.”
In the first set, Pinecrest led 17-9 before a Scotland rally trimmed the lead to 17-13 on an Angelle Norton kill. Allen had a pair of kills on a stretch where Pinecrest pushed the lead out to 22-16 to close the opening set.
Pinecrest overcame a Scotland lead midway through the third set to go up 17-11 off a 7-1 run. Scotland responded to cut the lead to 22-21, before a block from Corbett, a kill from Emmie Modlin and a Galford ace closed the match.
The conference title is the second straight for Pinecrest, but Wednesday’s accomplishment isn’t where the team has its focus.
“To win a conference championship, that’s always a big goal, but our main goal this season is states,” Galford said.
Sitting favorable with the top seed out of the conference locked up, Shepherd said closing out with two wins next week, starting with Jack Britt at home on Monday, is needed to keep Pinecrest at home for several rounds in the playoffs.
“That’s not what these girls are about,” Shepherd said of clinching the championship. “They want to do the best they can to go through the season undefeated in conference and to lock up the best possible seed we can.”
Allen had 17 digs and eight kills in the win, while both Madi Ringley and Sydney Karjala had 13 assists apiece.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.