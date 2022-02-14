Seventh-place finishes by the Pinecrest boys and Union Pines girls at the N.C. High School Athletic Association indoor track and field championship at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Saturday.
The Patriots’ top finish was led by several top-10 finishes in the championship.
Junior Zack Gilbertson took second in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4 minutes, 17 seconds. He also finished sixth in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 35 seconds.
Shaun Thomas finished second in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 3 inches.
Senior Adrian Archer came in fourth in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 9 minutes, 36 seconds.
The Union Pines girls’ finish was fueled behind several top-10 finishes in the event.
Sophomore Annika Stark took sixth in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 3 inches. She also finished ninth in the triple jump with a mark of 32 feet, 11 inches. Stark finished third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.14 seconds.
Senior Madison Bryant claimed third in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches. Bryant finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.45 seconds.
The girls 4x400 meter relay team took third with a time of 4 minutes and 20 seconds. Stark, Sara Adams, McKinzie Valdez and Zoie Vela made up that team.
The Union Pines boys finished 18th in the championship.
Seniors Giovanni Rincon took second in the 1,000 meter run with a time of two minutes and 37 seconds.
The boys 4x400-meter relay team of Rincon, Ryan Rubio, Jameson Rembert and Ender Limb finished sixth in a time of 3 minutes and 44 seconds. The 4x800-meter relay team of Hudson Hayes, Logan Totten- Lancaster, Brayden Mulhy and Limb took ninth.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.