Pinecrest vs Union Pines High School Lacrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest’s Eric Frunge takes the ball in the open field against Union Pines in a game this season. Pinecrest’s boys lacrosse team continues to make history this season advancing to Tuesday’s second round.

 

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

The Pinecrest boys lacrosse team advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in program history with an 11-6 win over East Chapel Hill Saturday at home.

The home second-round matchup was the first time the program had hosted a state playoff contest. The sixth-seeded Patriots travel to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons Tuesday in the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

Pinecrest (14-5) scored three goals in each of the first three periods to take a 9-5 lead over the Wildcats.

Sophomore Weston Thomson scored a team-high three goals, and Bryant Harris and Emilio Najm each added two goals and one assist. Chris Kaufman assisted on four scores and also scored a goal of his own.

Other goal scorers included: Ben Wolfe, Deacon Medwick and Gavin Laton with one goal each. Medwick and Gavin Hoover each had two takeaways.

Senior Jackson Van De Car recorded 18 saves in the win.

The season ended Friday for the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team in a 19-13 loss to Topsail. The Patriots finished the season with a 10-4 overall record.

