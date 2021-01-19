PC-Lumberton Final Four-52.jpg

Pinecrest's Bradlee Haskell (3) drives against a Lumberton defender in the NCHSAA 4A East region final last season. Against Trask on Monday, Haskell tallied a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

 The Pilot file photo

Behind a stifling defense that limited Trask to 11 combined points in the second and third quarters, the Pinecrest boys basketball team claimed a 72-44 win on the road on Monday.

Pinecrest (2-0) was led in scoring by Bradlee Haskell with 26 points. He added 12 rebounds as well.

Haskell scored all of his points in the first three quarters in the win. He scored 12 points in the first period, surpassing the team total by Trask after one period.

The Patriots were a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line in the game.

Junior guard J.J. Goins had 15 points, with 13 coming after halftime. Senior Ian Blue added 13 points.

Pinecrest closes out nonconference play on Wednesday at home against St. Pauls.

