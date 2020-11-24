Of the 43 runners that took part in the Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country meet hosted by Pinecrest at the Elks Course on Monday, only two runners finished ahead of a Pinecrest competitor.
The Pinecrest boys cross country team took the top seven spots against runners from Lumberton and Richmond at home, and Pinecrest’s girls runners placed eight among the top 10 finishers.
The event capped off a busy three races in six days for the Patriots, who worked different lineups in each of the events. Pinecrest finished first in the boys and girls team results.
“That competitive effort was fantastic, especially coming at the end of three races in seven days,” Pinecrest boys coach Mike Devine said. “The guys just came out here and took care of business. Some events you go into looking for a time, and some you are looking to compete, but this was just about taking care of business. To go one through seven, you can’t ask for more than that.”
Sophomore Evan Finney took the boys race in a time of 19:34.
“He’s come a long way from being in the development races. He’s learned how to manage a run and he had a fantastic run today,” Devine said of Finney.
To round out the rest of the top-seven from Pinecrest, Preston Lykins finished in 19:56, Evan Scalf in 20:03, Joseph Van Cleave in 20:20, Joseph Brecher in 20:24, John Carter in 20:40, Benjamin Creed in 20:58.
“The rest of the guys have been here and I think that’s where the taking care of business comes from,” Devine said.
A little less than a week after setting the course record in a time of 22:38, freshman Mia Martin paced the Patriots girls again with a time of 23:23 as she finished second in the girls race to Lumberton’s Bailee Luper.
The youth movement that pushed Pinecrest in the first conference meet of the season continued on Monday with four of its top finishers being first-year runners like Martin.
“The freshmen are definitely showing improvement and that’s the big name of the game,” girls coach John Buccholz said. “These freshmen are doing great and we have the younger runners pushing the older runners which is good to have.”
Opie Hagan finished in 23:43 for third place, Ella Hope came in seventh in a time of 24:50 and Katie DuBose finished eighth in 25:27 to wrap up the results of the freshmen.
“Next week will be interesting, especially coming after a back-to-back which is not ideal,” Buccholz said. “I think on some of the flatter courses, they are going to see some big improvements next week.
“It should make the freshmen real happy to see what they can do.”
Other Pinecrest finishers included Caitlyn Hurd in fourth with a time of 24:01, Madeline Tyson in fifth with a time of 24:16, Beth Saunders in ninth with a time of 25:48 and Gracie Kays in 10th with a time of 26:53.
Pinecrest hosts Scotland, Hoke and Purnell Swett next Monday before competing on Wednesday at Scotland.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.