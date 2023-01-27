Pinecrest’s Catherine Vierwinden, the defending state champion, gets a fist bump from coach Darla Watson during a Sandhills Athletic Conference bowling match against Union Pines Thursday at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen. Pinecrest swept Union Pines in both boys and girls matches.
With one week remaining in the season, the Pinecrest boys bowling team improved its chances on claiming the Sandhills Athletic Conference title by staving off the team lurking behind them in second place inside the Sandhills Bowling Center Thursday.
The Patriots and rival Union Pines battled back and forth during the four-round series, with Pinecrest claiming a 3-2 victory. A point is given to the winner of each round, and a fifth point is given to the team with the most pins at the end of the contest.
Union Pines won the first two rounds, claiming wins with scores of 162-157 and 205-194. Pinecrest closed out with winning scores of 165-156 and 189-152. The final pin count was 705-675, despite the Vikings posting the only 200-plus game of the match.
Entering the final week of the season next week to make up on lost matches, Pinecrest holds a 55.5 point lead over Union Pines with 40 points.
On the girls side, Union Pines and Pinecrest split the first round, and Pinecrest cruised in the final three rounds for a 4.5-0.5 win.
Both teams bowled a 115 in the first round, and Pinecrest claimed wins of 129-118, 157-103 and 117-115. The final pin count was 518-451.
Pinecrest’s girls entered the match sitting in third in the conference, behind Hoke County and Richmond with 38 points, and Union Pines was in a tie for fourth with Scotland at 34.5 points.
The Sandhills Bowling Center will see a lot of postseason action in the coming weeks. The girls individual and team conference championship will be on Feb. 7, and the boys on Feb. 8. The top finishers from that will compete in the state championships at the facility on Feb. 10.