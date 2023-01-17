A three-game stretch where a two-day weekend off is the only rest for the Pinecrest boys basketball team has proven to be a true test for the team’s depth.
No message was needed pregame for the reserve Patriots when they took on Apex Friendship inside Sandhills Community College’s Heins Gymnasium Monday in a Martin Luther King Day showcase; the Pinecrest bench came ready to play.
“They want to play, they’re eager to play, they’re hungry to play and they are showing the coaching staff how good they can be for us. Tonight, they did that,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said after his team’s 74-66 win over the Patriots from Apex Friendship.
“They’re playing their role.”
The bench helped Pinecrest (9-6) build up a 20-point lead early in the second quarter, and the fresh set of legs off the bench helped Pinecrest hold off Apex Friendship (10-7) in the second half.
“Just being able to come off and rest a little bit is really important. Having a three-game week is really hard,” senior Colby Wallace said. “Having the intensity coming off the bench is really important. Having a bench that can do everything is a big part of the team.”
Pulling out a close win Friday at Hoke County, an extra breather for the Pinecrest starters was an added bonus in the win over Apex Friendship with a rivalry matchup against Union Pines at home Tuesday looming a little more than 24 hours after the final horn sounded Monday afternoon.
Junior Javion Saunders provided his highest scoring output of the season for Pinecrest with 14 points, including 10 in the first half. Saunders was true from the foul line as well, hitting all eight of his tries from the line.
“Javion was distributing the ball well, he was hitting his shots and making his free throws,” Parrish said. “He was playing at the pace we want him to play at, and he did a good job of it.”
A 25-5 lead for Pinecrest with six minutes to go in the second quarter shriveled down to 35-24 at the half.
“Turnovers. Definitely turnovers,” Wallace said of the reason Apex Friendship got back into the game. “We were trying to force shots, and that’s what let them back in the game.”
The fallout from the big lead was a complete reverse from the start for Pinecrest.
“We were not valuing the basketball like we usually do. We were playing a little too fast and not under control, and they were playing good defense and getting turnovers,” Parrish said. “(Early in the game) we were playing great defense. We were communicating on defense and playing great help side, and that’s what we want to do. We have to do that continuously for four quarters, not just two or three.”
Limiting the turnovers in the third quarter, and forcing some of its own, helped Pinecrest extend its lead out to 53-39 on a run-out finish by Wallace. His score off a turnover came seconds after J.D. Scarbrough threw down a one-handed dunk off a steal.
“When you turn up the intensity on defense and are getting steals, that just kills other teams,” Wallace said. “Back-to-back steals is a mood killer after another team goes on a run to try and get back, and then they just fall back down.”
Apex Friendship freshman Jadon Green scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth to slowly cut down the Pinecrest lead to 66-64 with a minute to go in the game. Wallace scored one basket in the first half, but his second-half resurgence included him looking for the ball late to step to the foul line and sink four straight free throws, and stave off a collapse from Pinecrest in the game.
“Guys like Colby want to be there in the big moments when things get tight. That’s when they really excel,” Parrish said. “I was happy to see him step up in those moments, he had some big steals late in the fourth quarter and he went 4-for-4 on his free throws, and that’s what we need.”
Wallace had 11 of his 13 points after halftime. Scarbrough led Pinecrest with 17 points. Sophomore big man Elijah Melton scored 12 points to go along with his 10 rebounds.
Providing a breather to Melton for stretches in the game, junior London Ravenell scored a season-high eight points to go with five rebounds.
“London played strong and aggressive,” Parrish said. “He was rebounding great with two hands, he hit his layups, he was playing big and he wasn’t afraid of contact.”
A win over Union Pines Tuesday would mark the longest win streak of the season for the Patriots at four games.
