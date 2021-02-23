In the last month, the Pinecest boys basketball team has become comfortable in uncomfortable situations.
Trailing in conference games, and having to hold off a late surge in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament served the Patriots well, and that came into play during their N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoff opener at home against Southeast Raleigh as a 10-point lead by visitors in the third quarter didn’t shake Pinecrest.
“Some teams would just put their heads down and have bad body language, like give up in a way. We don’t have that in our locker room,” senior Sam Stoltz said after the 59-57 win to advance to Thursdays second round to host Rolesville.
“We always want to win. We have that hate to lose. So we’re not going to accept the defeat, we’re definitely going to finish out the game.”
The fourth-seeded Patriots (13-1) have seen their fair share of adversity this season, but each time, the team has stood tall and chipped away at leads to come out with wins.
“You can go through three or four of those games in this 11-game win streak where we probably should not have won,” Pinecrest coach Ben Snyder said. “They didn’t panic. When you’re down 10 to Richmond or Seventy-First is on the run, there’s no panic in these guys.”
No. 13 Southeast Raleigh (8-6) came out firing in the third quarter to build up a 10-point lead after the team shared a 26-26 tie going into halftime.
Senior Nasir Sutton canned six of his eight made triples in the third quarter, including one with four minutes to go in the third period to make it a 42-32 ballgame in favor of the Bulldogs. Sutton finished with 25 points.
After trimming the lead to 48-40 entering the fourth quarter, a quick scoring burst from the Patriots had them within 48-47 with 6:47 left in the game via an Ian Blue 3-pointer. Blue scored all five of his points in the fourth.
Fellow seniors Stoltz and Bradlee Haskell accounted for the other 14 points in the final stanza.
A Haskell bucket with 5:45 left in the game gave Pinecrest the lead briefly before the teams traded the lead eight times over the next five minutes.
“It’s possession by possession and when the kids expect to win, there’s just a little bit of grit and toughness that comes with it,” Snyder said.
Stoltz scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, while Haskell added seven in the fourth to add to his team-high 24 points.
With the Bulldogs defense trapping Haskell to force him to get rid of the ball late in the game, a lapse in rotation left Stoltz open for a layup to put Pinecrest up 56-55.
After a Samari Dowlen bucket with two minutes left switched the lead to the visitors, Haskell came away with what proved to be the game-winning bucket on a drive and score with 45 seconds left. Haskell also came away with a rebound off a Southeast Raleigh miss in the closing seconds and hit one free throw to seal the win.
“We’re just trying to get that state championship,” Stoltz said. “Anything can happen so we’ve got to play every game like it’s our last.”
The Bulldogs knocked down 13 shots from behind the arc, which was an adjustment from the team’s trends entering the game.
“Everything we watched, they drive, drive, drive. Tonight they really didn’t drive. All they did was catch and shoot 3’s,” Snyder said. “When they go 14-for-22, you’re not supposed to win those games.”
The Bulldogs’ Ameil Malone had 13 points, including 11 points in a stretch in the second quarter where he helped his team tie the score after trailing by seven points in the second period.
Sparrow, Pinecrest Girls Hold Off South View
Growing as a team with communicating and trust, the Pinecrest girls have started to turn the corner in recent weeks, and it bled over into the state playoffs on Tuesday.
“We’re believing in each other and have built trust,” Pinecrest girls coach Ronshau Cole said. “In the beginning of the season, they didn’t really trust each other. Trust is a big thing and they are starting to trust each other.”
The Patriots defeated South View by a 54-43 score at home to advance to the second round of the playoffs on Thursday. Awaiting the ninth-seeded Patriots is top seed Ashley with one of the top seniors in the country in South Carolina commit Saniya Rivers.
“We’ll come up with a game plan and we will have to communicate and execute. Execution is big,” Cole said.
Junior Brittney Sparrow scored 23 points, including 15 points in the first half as Pinecrest (10-5) took a 28-17 lead into the break.
“I was driving easier by the way their defense was set up,” Sparrow said. “Some shots were opening up but I was able to take it to the basket and draw a foul.”
After having quiet scoring outings in some of the recent games, Cole said it was a matter of Sparrow freeing herself up to have a scoring night like she did on Tuesday.
“Brittney stops Brittney at times. She’s undersized, but she’s got some dog in her,” Cole said. “She’s a big asset for this team and we’re trying to get her to believe in herself and get the job done.”
Sparrow said the communication on defense has helped in recent games, including the win over ninth-seeded South View (6-5). In the fourth quarter, South View did not hit a shot from the floor until a DeNaira Williams layup with two minutes to go.
“We were getting out and knowing who you were on and the traps were good too,” Sparrow said. “The traps helped a lot.”
Pinecrest’s defense limited the South View freshman, who came into the game averaging more than 18 points a game, to two first-half points. In the second half, Williams scored 17 points for her team-high 19.
The late rally for South View was not enough as Pinecrest junior guard Aniyah Jackson went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to hold down the win. Jackson had 10 points and Emmie Modlin added eight points.
Eleven of the 13 on the Pinecrest roster are underclassmen, and Cole said that going forward the playoff experience will help build the program going into the future.
“We are just trying to get them to bond and to play as a team,” he said. “We want to go far this year, but we are looking for next year also.”
The win advances the team to the second round for the second time in the last six years.
“This year we wanted to go out and get it,” Sparrow said. “Coming in on a low against Jack Britt helped us a lot to know where we were at.”
Top-Seeded Vikings Toppled by Person
Visiting Person scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 1-seed Union Pines in the opening round of the 3A girls state basketball playoffs on Tuesday, 46-43.
No. 16-seed Person (11-3) stayed within striking distance after three quarters to help secure the upset win. Trailing 33-27 after three quarters, the Rockets tied the game at 38-all with two minutes left.
Union Pines (11-2) was led in scoring on the night by junior Aaliyah Balser with 13 points and 15 rebounds and junior Sara Adams with 10 points, including a trio of made 3-point shots.
Alexzia Thompson led Person with 25 points and Aaliyah Jones had 10 points.
In boys action, No. 1 Terry Sanford (10-1) defeated No. 16 Union Pines (7-4) 62-47 in Fayetteville on Tuesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.