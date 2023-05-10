The Pinecrest Patriots baseball team took on the Laney Buccaneers Tuesday night at home in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A baseball state playoffs. The Patriots took control of the game in the middle innings en route to an 8-2 win at home.
“It’s a very aggressive mindset, there is no tenderness about them, I really like we got to use our left-hander (freshman Bohdi Robertson) tonight. He started the game against Laney earlier in the season and did a very good job, so getting back out there, I thought he did a very good job against Union Pines and then we wanted to get our closer (Noah Arnett) back up there and he did a great job,” Pinecrest baseball coach Jeff Hewit said.
With the win tonight, the Patriots will advance to the second round of the playoffs and will host No. 15 Millbrook on Friday. The game is a rematch of the season opener, where Pinecrest picked up an 8-0 win.
“Every time I looked at them (Millbrook), they were winning baseball games. But I thought they had a very strong season. It was a great first game of the season for us and they're going to come in here and play their hearts out,” Hewitt said.
The Buccaneers (7-15) scored first on the scoreboard, capitalizing off a fielding error by the Patriots in the top of the first inning. The No. 2-seeded Patriots (22-4) answered right back in the bottom of the first with a line drive double from junior Bryant Kimbrell to tie the game at 1-1. Mitch Baek got a double of his own, giving the Patriots the lead, 2-1, heading into the second inning.
“The teammates get me fired up, I think everybody on the team is fired up, the dugout, the parents, especially, and if somebody is slacking off, somebody jumps on them and tells them to get loud,” Kimbrell said.
The Patriots made it 4-1 in the bottom of the second, when they got runners across on back-to-back wild pitches by the Buccaneers.
The Patriots kept adding on with a sacrifice bunt from Kimbrell to make it 5-1 in the fourth inning.
The Buccaneers added another run with an RBI groundout by Luke Rumora to make it 5-2 in the top of the fifth.
The Patriots kept adding on with an RBI double by Connor Tepatti, and an RBI single by Colby Wallace in the bottom of the fifth. The final run scored on a wild pitch in the sixth. Arnett would come in and close out the game for the Patriots and help seal the win.
“I like the way we responded, especially after the first inning. We knew that Laney was playing a lot better than the last time we saw them. We knew that they had played well, just beat Topsail with the pitcher that was on the mound (Rumora),” Hewitt said. “First round playoff games are kind of like a heavyweight boxing match and you’re getting their best. You just got to keep responding, and I thought our guys did a very good job.”
Kimbrell pitched five innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing four hits. Robertson relieved Kimbrell in the sixth inning and struck out three batters and walked one. Arnett finished things out with two strikeouts and one batter walked.
At the plate, Wallace had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Grayson Hudgins had three hits.
“I knew from the beginning, if I pitched good or bad that my teammates would be behind me and so they made the plays they needed to make and whenever we were hitting, they just hit the ball and did their jobs,” Kimbrell said. “Coach just told me that I need to make some adjustments, I realized that when I was throwing above my head my arm slot was high and everything was high so I figured bring my arm slot down and it would help me out a little bit.”