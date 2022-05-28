When the ball hit the catcher’s glove for the final out of the game, a chorus of confetti poppers were released in the stands as the Pinecrest baseball team reached a benchmark for its historic season.
A win Saturday at home returned the Patriots to the state championship round, ending a 43-year long drought.
The Patriots defeated the Bengals of Fuquay-Varina 7-0 in Game 3 of the 4A East final, returning to the state championship for the first time since 1979.
Pinecrest takes on Providence, the top seed out of the 4A West, in the 4A championship series with the time and location TBA Monday.
“The foundation was laid in 2000. That team came out and I knew I had a group, I had a community that loved baseball and I think about the teams from 2000 now all the way to 2022,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “Hats off to everyone that's played in our program. We talk yearly about the 1979 team, so it's going to be really great to see the the 2022 team and this season state championship. I guarantee you we're going to play hard and we're going to do things the right way in the dugout and represent our community and our school right way.”
The win over the Bengals was Hewitt’s 400th career coaching victory.
The win also came with a hint of retaliation after the Bengals ended the season for the Patriots the last two seasons.
“It’s exciting, there are a lot of emotions and its something we talked about for years,” senior pitcher Cam Bunker said. “The whole day I was trying to lock and in a get my mind right on the mound, and that’s to throw strikes.”
Bunker pitched a one-hitter in the win that came two nights after a heartbreaking loss in extra innings at Fuquay-Varina in game two of the series.
With the loss still fresh, Pinecrest got things cooking early, striking first in the bottom of the first inning when Colby Wallace hit a groundout to brings in a runner. In the bottom of the third with two outs, Wallace hit a RBI single to left field that added another run. The lead was extend to 6-0 on a passed ball, a sacrifice fly from Cam Bunker and a RBI double from Wallace in the fourth frame.
“It feels amazing because all of the hard work as paid off in practice,” Wallace said. “We really zoned in on the little things by moving runners and we still had some mistakes on the bases, but that’s what were going to work on next week.”
In the bottom of the fifth, the Patriots added their final run on a Fuquay-Varina error.
“One of things we talked about was when things get dark, we shine our light. If each individual can shine their light on this program, we won’t even have to worry about what happened Thursday night,” Hewitt said. “The kids are resilient, and they were ready to go.”
Bunker struck out six batters in the shutout win.
“The last two years in a row they’ve ended our season and I’ve sat there and seen my fellow seniors have their season ended so it’s something I wasn’t going to let happen tonight,” Bunker said.
Wallace tallied four RBIs in the win.
“It was great revenge, and we just wanted this series more,” Wallace said of dethroning the defending state champions.
Either Holly Springs or Burlington will host the state championship series between the Patriots and the undefeated and nationally ranked Panthers.
“They run a first-class program and they have good arms and we’re really going to have to really shift our gears and work on velocity,” Hewitt said. “We’re going to do it and were going to play hard and have fun.”