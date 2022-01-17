Union Pines ladies defeat Pinecrest, 49-45

The Union Pines Lady Vikings bench cheer on their teammates during a non-conference women’s basketball game between Union Pines and Pinecrest in  2019. The rivalry resumes at Union Pines on Wednesday.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot file photo

The much-anticipated matchup between Pinecrest and Union Pines as conference foes on the hardwood has been pushed back a day, Union Pines athletic director Chad Hill announced Monday.

The first meeting of the season between the basketball teams from the cross-county rivals was slated for Tuesday, but has been moved to Wednesday at Union Pines High School. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow.

The girls game features two teams chasing after a pair undefeated teams in the conference standings. Scotland and Richmond are both without a blemish in Sandhills Athletic Conference play, Pinecrest is 8-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while Union Pines is 9-7 overall with a 3-2 mark in the conference.

The boys game will give the winner the upper hand for second play in the conference nearing the midway point of the schedule. Union Pines is 4-1 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and is 14-2 overall. Pinecrest has a 3-1 conference mark to go along with a 10-4 record.

Pinecrest’s boys have controlled the series as of late, winning the last 12 meetings. The Vikings last defeated Pinecrest in 2006.

