For the third year in a row, Pinecrest and Union Pines won their respective conference’s Wells Fargo Cup, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday.
Pinecrest has won the Wells Fargo Cup the last 10 years, and Union Pines has earned the recognition each year since the Tri-County Conference was formed in 2018.
Pinecrest was the toast of the Sandhills Athletic Conference for the 2019-20 athletic year that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wells Fargo Cup typically accounts for championships for sports in the fall, winter and spring sports seasons, but this year was cut short to just the fall and winter championships.
The Patriots claimed conference titles in boys basketball, boys swimming and diving, wrestling, boys and girls cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and volleyball. Pinecrest shared the conference championship in boys soccer with Hoke County.
Jack Britt finished 20.5 points behind Pinecrest in the conference standings in second place. Scotland finished third, Richmond fourth, Hoke County fifth, Purnell Swett sixth, Lumberton seventh and Seventy-First eighth.
The Vikings captured conference titles in boys cross country, girls tennis, volleyball, girls basketball, wrestling and boys and girls swimming and diving.
Union Pines finished 10 points ahead of Harnett Central, Lee County and Triton that tied for second. Southern Lee finished fifth and Western Harnett sixth.
North Moore finished fourth of nine schools in the Yadkin Valley Conference’s standings.
Gray Stone Day and South Stanly tied for first with 475 points and North Stanly finished third ahead of North Moore Uwharrie Charter finished fifth, Chatham Central sixth, North Rowan seventh, Albemarle eighth and South Davidson ninth.
The Wells Fargo Cup is a companion to the conference competition, with its emphasis being the schools that achieve the best overall athletic performance with each of the state’s four classifications, according to the NCHSAA release.