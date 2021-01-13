Pinecrest volleyball vs 71st 04.jpg

Pinecrest's Madi Ringley (12) sets teammate Chloe Modlin in a match earlier this season against Seventy-First. Pinecrest defeated Ashley in three sets to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs on Tuesday. 

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Pinecrest volleyball team advanced to the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs on Tuesday with a three-set win over Ashley at home.

The top-seeded Patriots (15-0) won with set scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-23. Pinecrest hosts Broughton in the second round Thursday at 6 p.m. The win advances the Patriots into the second round of the state playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

Emmie Modlin had 10 kills and 10 digs and Chloe Modlin had eight kills and six blocks.

Setters Sydney Karjala and Madi Ringley each had double digit assists in the match, with 17 assists for Karjala and 13 assists for Ringley. Ringley also had four service aces and seven digs.

Sophi Galford led Pinecrest with 16 digs, Vivian Camplin had nine digs and Lexi Allen had seven digs. Allen also added six kills.

Union Pines lost in three sets at Cedar Ridge in the first round of the 3A state playoffs, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-13. The Vikings finished the season with a 9-3 record.

Pinecrest Girls Fall at Purnell Swett

The Pinecrest girls basketball team was outscored by nearly 30 points over the final two quarters in a 58-30 loss at Purnell Swett on Tuesday night.

Pinecrest (1-1) led the Rams (2-0) 9-8 after the first quarter, but was held to two points the rest of the half to fall behind at the half.

Aniyah Jackson led Pinecrest with eight points, and Brittany Sparrow and Haley Kallgren each had seven points.

Pinecrest plays at Jack Britt next Friday.

