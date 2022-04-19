TED_3874.jpeg

Pinecrest's Colby Wallace delivers to home from the mound in a game earlier this season.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Colby Wallace registered a season-high 16 strikeouts in six innings to help lead the Pinecrest baseball team into the championship game of the Terry Sanford Bulldog Invitational with a 5-2 win over Wayne Country Day Monday night in the semifinals.

The Patriots (14-4) face a familiar foe in Richmond, a team Pinecrest has already beaten twice this season, in the championship game, after the Raiders won over host Terry Sanford Monday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. in Fayetteville.

Wallace combined with one inning pitched from Cove Mashburn to throw a no-hitter against Wayne Country Day. Both of the unearned runs came when Wallace was pitching.

Pinecrest amassed five hits, led by J.D. Scarbrough’s two-RBI outing. Also registering a hit in the ballgame were Wallace, Ethan Masson, Cam Bunker and Grayson Hudgins.

Ryan Norris scored two runs as a courtesy runner for Wallace.

Wayne Country Day’s Braeden Collins recorded 11 strikeouts.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days