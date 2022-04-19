Colby Wallace registered a season-high 16 strikeouts in six innings to help lead the Pinecrest baseball team into the championship game of the Terry Sanford Bulldog Invitational with a 5-2 win over Wayne Country Day Monday night in the semifinals.
The Patriots (14-4) face a familiar foe in Richmond, a team Pinecrest has already beaten twice this season, in the championship game, after the Raiders won over host Terry Sanford Monday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. in Fayetteville.
Wallace combined with one inning pitched from Cove Mashburn to throw a no-hitter against Wayne Country Day. Both of the unearned runs came when Wallace was pitching.
Pinecrest amassed five hits, led by J.D. Scarbrough’s two-RBI outing. Also registering a hit in the ballgame were Wallace, Ethan Masson, Cam Bunker and Grayson Hudgins.
Ryan Norris scored two runs as a courtesy runner for Wallace.
Wayne Country Day’s Braeden Collins recorded 11 strikeouts.