Doubling the number of pickleball courts located near the clubhouse of Pinehurst No. 6 is a visible example of the exponential growth of the sport locally.
Now with a small building facing the courts, and a dirt pathway around the outer fencing of the 12 asphalt courts, Pinehurst pickleball pro Aimbee Bonnell can almost visualize what is now possible with the most recent upgrades.
“We’re just going to be able to have a larger capacity to grow our events, grow our socials and be able to get more members out here and their guests to come and enjoy it,” Bonnell said during the grand opening event for the courts Friday afternoon.
“We can get more people from all over the country now that they know that pickleball is here at Pinehurst. That’s a big commodity to have here.”
What was once six full-size tennis courts shaded by lofty pine trees at No. 6 was changed to six pickleball courts, leaving three tennis courts open. That space was recently renovated to double the number of marked pickleball courts to accommodate the demand for the space.
“Now that we have 12 courts, the flow is so much better and we can really put 48 to 60 people on at one time, and still be able to do our rotations and keep people playing,” Bonnell said. “I was lucky enough to be here for eight years as a tennis pro here at Pinehurst. I had a short stint away down in Florida. When I knew that they were going to grow this program, I was happy to come back and help to take it to this next level.”
Bonnell said that tournament capacity now for the courts means as many as 300 participants could compete comfortably on the courts.
Pinehurst will be hosting Winter Jam, a tournament on Dec. 17 and 18, costing $20 for members and $25 for non-members, and will divide players based on their skill level. Open play on the courts will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, with no RSVP necessary. The club also provides weekly clinics for all skill levels.
“We’re here. We welcome all levels and accommodate all levels, whether it’s with clinics or lessons,” Bonnell said. “Really, it’s a community. The pickleball community is built on friendships, competition, socialization and we’re all one big family. That’s why we wanted 12 courts out here, to help grow this.”