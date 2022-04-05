With a crowd surrounding the fencing of the newly installed pickleball courts on Pinehurst No. 6, the sport growing exponentially in the area took a big leap Saturday for the championship of the Pines Pickleball League.
The top four teams out of the league competed in the semifinals and then the finals Saturday afternoon to close out the first playing of the league, which featured eight local teams.
“We just wanted to grow the sport of pickleball and to meet more people. If not, you’re just playing against yourselves at the club. You get kind of tired playing against the same people all the time. It’s been great to travel,” said Carla McKenzie, who established the league. “The competition has been good as far as elevating the level. You’ve seen so many people improve just from playing more matches and meeting new people and playing against different styles and players. We’ve seen a lot of players improve over the last eight weeks since we’ve been playing.”
The team from Memorial Park in Southern Pines defeated Pinehurst Blue in all three games in the finals. The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood team defeated the CCNC Cardinal team for third place in the tournament.
The expansion of the sport, which is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, included a team from Sanford joining in the weekly league that played for eight weeks from February to March. Pinehurst, CCNC and Seven Lakes had two teams apiece.
“What’s been great is we’ve been able to unite all the pickleball communities together. It’s the first time we’ve been able to do that,” said Rita Pearce, a local ambassador for USA Pickleball. “In the process, a higher level of play is starting for all of the participants. Even those that are watching, because they are learning about tournament pickleball and how to make different shots you need in pickleball.”
Just like the sport has gained a larger following in the last 10 years in the area, a summer league is expected to start in mid-May, McKenzie said, and teams from Mid South and Pinewild also are aiming to join in the league in the future.
“It’s only going to grow and get better from here,” said McKenzie, a local product after a standout high school tennis career at Union Pines.
As with many other players, other racquet sports like tennis has led McKenzie into the sport in her capacity with the Pinehurst Tennis Club, where she works in the spring and fall. She’s also witnessed the change in demographics of the sport.
“I remember when it first started originally that it was kind of like a sport you do when you’re done with tennis. It’s changed a lot now and it’s evolving into a lot of Division-I athletes getting involved and it’s getting younger. It’s continuing to grow and grow and grow. All ages and all levels have fun with it,” she said. “It’s social. It’s fun. It’s easier to learn than tennis. There is a strategy to it. The object is to get it to the net, keep it low and dink until you get a chance to put it away.”
The sport, which brings in elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has singles and doubles formats.
The league featured doubles teams for men and women of varying ages competing against each other. Three games are contested between separate teams, and within those games are best-of-two set contests, as teams play first to 11 points in the first two sets and then to 15 if a tiebreaking third set is needed. A team can only score if they are the team serving, but the game has a fast pace of play.
“At one time, I did an average of a game and it was about 10 minutes max,” Pearce said. “Especially if you are working and you have a family, you can play for about an hour and feel pretty good about it.”
Don Woodfield was a vital part in the early growth of the sport in its early years, working at the Pinehurst Tennis Club as an assistant tennis professional. Taking a job there after retiring from coaching tennis at The O’Neal School, Woodfield was led to teach the new sport of pickleball to the area that was far from new to him.
“I knew about it 20 years before they started playing it here. I was a physical education teacher and they introduced it into the phys ed classes. The game has been around since 1965,” Woodfield said. “I think it’s great. I was hoping it would’ve started a little sooner here, but things take time. Soon they will have 12 courts out here, and if it’s anything like down in Vero (Beach, Florida), they have 300 to 400 people in the tournaments. It will happen. It’s starting to grow.
“I’m glad to see Pinehurst really jump on it and adapt to what’s going on; not just golf, but there’s other great sports that you can get everyone out there for.”
The four tennis courts that used to call the shade under the lofty pines near the golf pro shop home have been adjusted to pickleball in recent years for a total of six courts, while leaving one court open for tennis. This weekend showed half of what is to come for pickleball in the area, with half of the space converted into six total pickleball courts and six more coming later this summer.
“Two years ago, we had 152 players come out and play for a pickleball tournament that we had here. We know there’s a need and there’s a want. It’s just a matter of getting that extra courtage and starting to host tournaments,” Pearce said “The goal for pickleball is to bring more interclub tournaments, and also start holding more pickleball tournaments.”
What makes the sport so popular across different age groups, on top of the ease to get into sport, is how it allows players across different age groups to play against each other. Saturday’s championship had pickleball players from their 30s and 40s on up to one player in his 80s.
“You can take any age and if they’re good, they’ll play up against the strongest older players,” Woodfield said. “The biggest run right now is from the 40 to 60 age group.”
When Pinehurst was looking into focusing more on the sport of pickleball, Pearce shared a statistic to quantify the growth of the sport in the area.
“We started three years ago and showed a percentage of growth of over 100 percent from when we first started,” she said. “With numbers, we’ve proved that we’ve needed more courts and made that come to life.”
Since, Amy Bonnell has been named the pickleball professional for the club after spending time in Florida learning the sport more.
Clinics and other camps for all ages are now being offered through Pinehurst, and a handful of parks in the area have places for recreational pickleball, including: Memorial Park, Rassie Wicker Park, the Hillcrest Park complex and Cannon Park.
