Patiently, Chad Pfeifer waited for his time to come on Monday in the first round of a championship that 96 players patiently sat idle for their chance to play among the world’s best disabled golfers.
Both times, patience paid off.
The adaptive golf community was included in the 15-championship slate from the USGA with the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open being played this week in Pinehurst.
Pfeifer, who competes in the leg impairment division after losing left leg, had become a prominent player in the adaptive community, even playing in a 2015 Korn Ferry Tour event. His opening nine in his first USGA championship appearance was quiet, but that changed when he made the turn on the back nine at Pinehurst No. 6.
“Started slow but I was steady, so just making pars. Just had one kind of loose swing on the par 3 on the front which led to a bogey. But then, yeah, got a couple birdies on the back and then the eagle was big,” he said. “I felt comfortable all day, and just, like I said, pretty much two bad swings, one on 18 here coming up to finish which led to a bogey, but I felt comfortable, and the swing feels good.”
After one round of play, Pfeifer’s 2-under-par 70 was the lowest of any male golfer, edging out the 1 under round posted by Simon Lee, an autistic golfer from South Korea.
On the women’s side, Western Michigan University women’s golf coach Kim Moore holds a four-stroke lead over the field after her round of 76.
Moore, who plays with a prosthetic right leg, has been ba PGA Class A Golf Professional since 2012, and has coached at Western Michigan since 2020.
To put her own coaching knowledge to her game, Moore’s game plan is simple.
“You can't win anything on the first day, so just staying patient and playing one hole at a time. I always tell my players that bogeys don't kill you, so I've got to remember that,” Moore said. “Just trying to learn from your mistakes and learn for tomorrow and hopefully put together another solid round.”
The only place that mistakes were plentiful for Moore were coming into the clubhouse Monday. A pair of bogeys to close out each nine dropped her over par. Opening with a bogey, Moore rebounded with a birdie on the 12th hole.
Having played in countless adaptive golf tournaments over the years, along with other PGA professional tournaments, the magnitude of the Adaptive Open became prevalent Saturday night. The rest of the experience has followed suit.
“When we had our welcome banquet, it was really cool just to see the magnitude of this event and how many people have been a part of this event to put it on and to make it successful,” Moore said. “Being the first one, I know there's going to be opportunities to get even better, and it's just very exciting knowing that that's going to be a possibility.
“Coming here, stepping on the range, having your name on the tee marker, that's all really, really special. Yeah, just every single day, just walking up from the parking lot, it's really cool to just be a part of it.”
Moore leads Ryanne Jackson, who opened at 8 under, entering the second round that starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The women’s first-round leader goes off the first tee at 9:48 a.m.
Pfeifer echoed the sentiments of Moore about the pro-like feel of the Open.
“I know I can speak for most everybody, but myself personally, this is just an amazing feat for adaptive golf. We're so incredibly grateful for the USGA to be putting this on and the treatment that we've got here, we're feeling like Tour pros out here the way this is all set up and how they treat us,” Pfeifer said. “Everything has been so incredible, and yeah, just very fortunate to be part of history.”
Making the turn at 1 over on Monday, Pfeifer, a U.S. Army veteran who sustained his injury while deployed in the Middle East, quickly made up ground on Nos. 11 and 12 with birdies. An excellent approach into the par-5 15th hole gave him a putt inside of 10 feet he converted for an eagle.
Chasing Pfeifer is a smooth-swinging Lee, who carded two eagles and three birdies in the round, but also was plagued with four bogeys and a double bogey.
“I had two eagles in 18 holes, but I had a lot of mistakes today,” Lee said. “Tomorrow, I will try to hit it well.”
Jack Bonifant sits in third at even par, and two of the top players in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disabilities, Kipp Poppert and Chris Biggins, are not far behind at 2 over par.
Poppert, the No. 2 player in the world rankings, completed a feat that many golfers can say they have done: playing at both St. Andrews in Scotland and Pinehurst in the same week. Last week as part of The Open championship, he played in the Celebration of Champions alongside Tom Watson. Then he went from the home of golf to the home of American golf.
“Both villages, both towns are absolutely golf mad. We were in a pub the other night and everyone was in golf attire, and it's the same in St Andrews. It's awesome,” Poppert said. “I've never been to Pinehurst, never been to North Carolina, so I've really enjoyed it so far and I've met some nice people, so it's been good.”
Pfeifer’s group goes off the 10th tee at 9:36 a.m.
