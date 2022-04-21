Weather had pushed the rivalry matchup between the Union Pines and Pinecrest boys tennis teams twice, and even past the end of the regular season, but both teams were set on playing each other.
For the Pinecrest tennis team, the matchup with their cross county rivals turned Sandhills Athletic Conference foe this season was about gaining experience with the best of the 4A competition with dual team playoffs and individual regionals upcoming.
“We definitely wanted to play again,” Pinecrest coach Gail Deese said. “We don’t get this good of play in the conference anyways, so this was a good match to have before we go to regionals next week and our dual team on Wednesday. It’s good to have this type of hitting and get a good match in before that happens.”
The Patriots were up to the challenge and claimed a 9-0 win at home Wednesday over the Vikings. When the teams met in Cameron earlier in the season, the Patriots dropped three matches.
“I wasn’t expecting to win like this. We must’ve improved a lot since last time,” Deese said. “They might have been unexpected last time of what they were going to see and the play they were going to have to play last time. We were more prepared this time in how they were going to play their match.”
Deese’s squad closed out the outright conference regular season title by showing some grit in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches.
Senior Ryan Gradenberg defeated Philip Johnson in a tiebreaker, after dropping the first set, 7-5, and then winning the second set, 6-2. Fellow senior Ethan Spain trailed 4-1 to Aaron Scodius in the first set, and rallied back for a 6-4 win and then picked up a 6-1 second-set victory.
“To get all my seniors out there to play and for them to get a win, it’s awesome. They are a great bunch of boys,” Deese said. “It was great to see them come back and really be into how they want to play.”
Other seniors picking up wins were Garrett Kane with a 6-0, 6-0 win in No. 5 singles over Jackson Carmichael, before teaming up with junior Marshall Landry for an 8-3 win.
Seniors Joe Ledford and Samuel Copper picked up an 8-1 win over Joey Tortora and Micah Wortham, 8-1, in No. 3 doubles.
Senior James Ellman and junior Ethan McClymont won 8-6 in the closest doubles match on court No. 2 over Johnson and Carmichael.
In the other singles matches, Landry defeated Caleb Downining 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, freshman Kenan Van Scoyoc won 6-1, 7-5 over Luke O’Donnell in No. 2 singles and McClymont won 6-0, 6-1 over Tortora in No. 6 singles.
Pinecrest sends the doubles team of Van Scoyoc and Kane, and singles players Landry and Gradenberg to regionals hosted next weekend at the Country Club of North Carolina. Union Pines’ doubles team of Johnson and Scodius, as well as singles players Downing and O’Donnell will compete in the regionals hosted at the Burlington Tennis Center.
“No more playing around. We’ve got to be serious. It’s time. We’re serious already, but it’s going to get tough. The play is going to be more advanced,” Deese said. “They’re going to have to make sure their mindset is focused on every point. You’ve got to stay in it.”
Union Pines finished the season with a 12-3 record as the top 3A team in the conference. The Vikings and Patriots host a first-round match Wednesday in the dual team state playoffs.
