The Union Pines girls soccer team advanced to the championship game of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament after defeating visiting Lee County in a chess-type match in the first half that the Vikings were able to get clutch goals late to secure the 3-2 win Wednesday.
“The second half is where it really got going and kudos to us for hanging with it,” coach James Horwath said. “We were a bit frustrated all night and down a couple players, which is no excuse, they played well, and we’ve been in this situation before, and we keep finding ways to win.”
After a chess match in the first half where both defenses stepped up big to head into halftime knotted at zero, the offense from both sides started to pick up in the second half. The Yellow Jackets (13-6-1) knocked in the first goal of the contest on a kick by Alyssa Martin the 44th minute. The Vikings (17-3-2) answered on a goal by Brooke Going in the 69th minute. The Jackets, not wanting to back down, retook the lead on a penalty kick from Gillian Garrison. Freshman Taryn Pekala then was the hero of the game, tying it up with a goal with 11 minutes remaining and sealing the win for the Vikings on another goal with just second left.
“We started to talk more, and we brought more energy in the second half than we had in the first half. We didn’t want it to end like this, so we brought the intensity up,” Pekala said. “Once I scored, they got excited, and it just sparked momentum in us, and they just kept going.”
“I told Taryn to play a position that I hadn’t played in all year and that was center mid and that’s when we got our first goal from Brooke, so sometimes change works,” Horwath said. “We’ve done a couple things this year where the changes have brought us a goal and back into a game, and I said we need her energy at midfield to throw them off a little bit.”
With the win, the Vikings will face Pinecrest in the championship game Thursday in Southern Pines. Both sides split the season series this year.
“We just need to start the game with the same intensity we ended the game with and not wait till the second half to start strong,” Pekala said.
“They want to win. We know that, and we're not going in there to give them the game, so we’re going out there and giving them everything they have. It’s going to be a good game and it's going to be another test,” Horwath said.
Pinecrest Shutout Richmond To Advance to Finals
The rematch between the two in-county rivals was set after the Pinecrest girls soccer team defeated Richmond, 5-0, at home in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday at home.
Freshman Grace Queen scored two goals in the first half as the Patriots (13-7-2) took a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Abby Pittman scored the other goal in the first half. After halftime, freshman Anna Depenbrock junior Savannah Dunahay scored one goal each in the second half.
Pinecrest hosts Union Pines in the rubber match of the series Thursday at 7 p.m.
Trojans Rally Late to End Union Pines’ Season
Scoring six runs in the final two innings, the Harnett Central softball team defeated Union Pines at home in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs Wednesday.
The Vikings took a 5-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning after scoring four runs in the fourth.
In their final high school softball games, seniors Taylor Parker and Lillian Jolly each had two hits. Parker had two RBIs and Jolly had one.
Madison Wagner and Ali DeMasi each had an RBI in the loss.
Sophomore Isabella Garcia had two hits.