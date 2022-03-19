Before the madness of stepping into a baseball game and before he goes through his warmups in the bullpen ahead of entering a game in a situation might not know what he will be facing being a relief pitcher, Noah Arnett takes a quiet time of meditation at John W Williams Field.
“I like the early notice that I’m coming in to get my mind right,” he said. “Before batting practice, I sit down and just think to myself. I get to thinking and picture myself striking people out and getting outs, and I come in the game and I do it.”
Those moments of solitude help him focus and lay out a mental image of what he wants to do when the ball is handed to him. Though there were times the Richmond bats looked to rattle the junior, Arnett stood tall to help close the door on a 4-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference win at home.
Arnett struck out three batters in his more than two innings on the mound in the win, including the first out when he came in with the bases loaded and two out in the top of the fifth inning.
As the team congregated back in front of the Pinecrest (6-1, 2-0 Sandhills) dugout, Arnett let out a yell as his teammates congratulated him for getting the Patriots out of the jam.
“Today was my grandma’s birthday and she just passed away recently. My emotions coming off the mound was me doing this for her,” Arnett said. “I just had to throw strikes, compete and put my team in the game.”
Richmond (3-3, 0-3 Sandhills) trailed 4-2 entering the sixth inning, and Cameron Way drove a two-out RBI double to right field to make it a 4-3 Patriot advantage. Arnett got a groundout to get out of that inning without allowing the Raiders to tie the contest.
“A hit’s a hit. It’s baseball, so I just try to keep my composure,” Arnett said.
The bullpen has been a driving force for Pinecrest this season, and Arnett has made six appearances in seven games, and pitched the third-most amount of innings among the Pinecrest pitching staff.
“For a junior to come into a situation like that, and who has only been with the team for seven games, you can see Noah getting better every game,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “His teammates trust him.”
On a night where the Patriots had to show maturity at the plate, the home team scored all four runs in the first four innings. Eight hits came in the win, but didn’t quantify the amount of well-hit balls the Patriots had in the win.
“We preach to our guys all the time, ‘We can’t control whether we get a hit or not.’ We barreled six or seven balls that were right at them,” Hewitt said. “We can control our approach and I thought we did a really good job of that, but we can control our approach.”
The Pinecrest offense scored three runs in the bottom of the first innings, with runs coming off a Colby Wallace sacrifice fly, followed by RBI singles from Ryley Norton and Cam Bunker. The fourth run game in the bottom of the third when a bases-loaded walk forced a run home.
Bunker got the start, going four innings on the mound and recovering from a wake-up call four pitches into the game when Alston Johnson launched a towering homer to left field to make it a 1-0 Richmond lead.
“He comes out and doesn’t have his best stuff, but he just keeps getting better and keeps getting better,” Hewitt said. “He takes tons of coaching in the dugout and that is a kid we’ve seen mature over the years.”
Bunker rallied to strike out eight batters and hold the Raiders scoreless the rest of the game. At the plate, Bunker was the only Patriot to record more than one hit.
Way had three hits to lead Richmond.
Pinecest hosts Southern Lee Tuesday.
North Moore Jump Jets From Start
The North Moore baseball team stayed undefeated on the season using a strong start at home over Jordan-Matthews to claim a 9-1 Mid-Carolina Conference win Friday.
The Mustangs (5-0, 2-0 Mid-Carolina) scored seven runs in the first four innings of the win.
Gabe Purvis pitched two scoreless innings of relief and also drove in three RBIs in the win. He also had a pair of hits to lead the team along with Robert Garner and Logan Ritter. Garner drove in two runs at the plate and Ritter added one RBI.
Ethan Dunlap struck out eight in his five innings on the mound.
North Moore goes to Mid-Carolina Conference 1A foe Chatham Central on Tuesday before hosting the series finale on Friday for Military Appreciation Night.
Vikings Dismantle Eagles
The Union Pines baseball team picked up a 10-0 win over Western Harnett at home Thursday to improve to 4-3 overall on the season.
The Vikings received another strong showing on the mound from senior Ryder Douglas with a two-hit shutout of the Eagles. He struck out nine in the win.
Hunter Meeds had a pair of hits and four RBIs for Union Pines, including a home run in the win. Chance Purvis and Trevor Hilburn drove in a pair of runs each and Sam Winston added an RBI.
Purvis and Meeds accounted for four of the six hits in the win.
Union Pines jumps back into Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Scotland on Tuesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.