The Pinecrest boys soccer team had seven players named to the N.C. Coaches Association all-region squad recently.
Six of the players selected were seniors for the Patriots that finished 17-4-2 and advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs this season.
All-region honorees included seniors Enrique Ballesteros, Connor Morgan, Landon McMinimy, Matt Mueller, Gerald Ofosu and Ben Velevis. Sophomore Eric Sabiston was also selected to the team.
Ofosu and McMinimy were named to the NCSCA all-state team as well this season.
In the Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference recognitions, Ofosu, McMinimy, Mueller, Sabiston and Velevis were recognized.