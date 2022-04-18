Scoring early, the Pinecrest baseball team built up a lead to help coast into the semifinals of the Terry Sanford Bulldog Invitational Saturday in a 5-0 win over Northwood.
Cam Bunker pitched a complete game for the Patriots (13-4) who are scheduled to play Monday against Wayne Country Day at 7 p.m. The senior struck out four and allowed two hits.
Colby Wallace had a pair of singles and drove in two runs. J.D. Scarbrough drove in one run and had two hits as well. Nick DiCarlo had a pair of hits at the top of the lineup.
Dunlap’s Gem Guides Mustangs At Princeton
A stellar pitching performance from junior Ethan Dunlap helped the North Moore baseball team win the opener at Deacon Jones Easter Tournament hosted at Princeton High School, which was canceled due to rain Monday.
The Mustangs used the pitching gem from Dunlap to claim a 10-0 win over Hobbton on Saturday in six innings.
Dunlap registered 14 strikeouts and allowed five hits in the win.
At the plate, North Moore’s (11-1) Gabe Purvis had three RBIs on two hits. Ty Allred also had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Dunlap helped his cause with one hit and an RBI, and Logan Ritter and Gabriel Swarms each added an RBI as well.
North Moore hosts Bartlett Yancey Tuesday.